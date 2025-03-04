Woman, 45, falls to her death from hotel near Waterloo station

A woman died after falling from a hotel near Waterloo. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A woman fell to her death from a hotel near Waterloo station in central London, police have said.

The woman, 45, fell from the Park Plaza hotel near Waterloo station in London yesterday.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious, the Metropolitan Police said.

Addington Street was shut in both directions behind a large police cordon between York Road and the station at 4.05pm.

Massive police activity on the south side of London’s Westminster Bridge. pic.twitter.com/mmpYWN1jp5 — Simon Bucks (@SimonBucks) March 3, 2025

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene at the Park Plaza on Addington Street. Sadly, a 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Work is underway in an attempt to inform her next of kin. Enquiries continue, but the death is not being treated as suspicious. Roads have been reopened. A police cordon remains in place."

One person posted online: "Massive police activity on the south side of London’s Westminster Bridge."