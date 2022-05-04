Ex-pub landlord accused of sending Covid loans to fund Isis in Syria

Kingston Crown Court, where Tarek Namouz, 42, of no fixed address, faces eight charges of entering into a terror funding arrangement. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A former landlord of a London pub has been accused of sending thousands of pounds in Coronavirus loans to fund Isis in Syria.

Tarek Namouz, a 42-year-old former pub landlord from London, of no fixed address, faces eight charges of entering into a terror funding arrangement on dates between November 2020 and May 2021.

He is also accused of two counts of possessing terrorist information relating to videos.

Namouz appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday via video link from Wandsworth jail.

Prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said that, in summary, it is alleged the defendant sent "the proceeds of coronavirus bounce back funding loans to Isis".

Isis, also known as Islamic State or Daesh, is designated by the UK and 83 other allies as a terrorist organisation.

Mr Justice Sweeney said it was a "serious case" which would be heard by Judge Peter Lodder, the Recorder of Richmond sitting at Kingston Crown Court.

The bounce back Covid-19 loan scheme was launched by the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, in May 2020, as part of a series of measures to support the UK economy during the lockdown.

It was aimed at supporting small British businesses, with £47bn paid out in loans from commercial banks guaranteed by the state.

A plea and case management hearing was set for July 22, with a provisional two-week trial from November 21.

The defendant, who spoke only to confirm his identity, was remanded into custody.