Londoners Facing Possibility Of Summer Tube Strikes

16 April 2019, 11:48

London is facing a summer of strikes as rows between unions and tube bosses intensifies.
London is facing a summer of strikes as rows between unions and tube bosses intensifies. Picture: PA

Commuters are preparing for a summer of tube strikes as a transport union announced it is preparing a ballot for industrial action over job losses on the Underground.

The RMT union is already embroiled in a dispute with tube bosses over pay and maintenance.

The new dispute is over a Transport for London cost-cutting scheme, that the union say will result in job losses.

The RMT's Mick Cash said his members are furious at what they see as a barrage of attacks from TfL with job cuts coming under the guise of the 'Transformation' process, which he said could lead to reductions in staff in the several departments.

The union rejected a 2.5% pay offer last month and is now preparing two separate ballots for industrial action.

A spokesperson for Transport for London said: “Over the next three years we will continue to reduce our operating costs whilst delivering improvements to our service, and we are consulting fully with our staff and trade unions before any changes are confirmed.

“None of this will compromise the safety of customers or staff, which will always remain our top priority. We remain available for discussions with the RMT.”

