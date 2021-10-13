'Don't hide behind Covid': Londoners angry at no NYE fireworks for a second year

13 October 2021, 14:25 | Updated: 13 October 2021, 14:59

By James Morris

Londoners and tourists alike are questioning Sadiq Khan’s decision to cancel the capital’s New Year’s Eve firework display for a second year.

The mayor of London announced the world-famous display will not be held on the banks of the Thames this year “due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Many people are sceptical, however.

One person told LBC in Leicester Square today: “I don’t think you can continue to hide behind Covid if that’s the reason you’re giving for cancelling them, especially as [England] is opening up again.”

'Cop-out'? Some Londoners have questioned the New Year's Eve firework cancellation
'Cop-out'? Some Londoners have questioned the New Year's Eve firework cancellation. Picture: Alamy/LBC

Boris Johnson lifted all restrictions on social contact on 19 July.

She went on: “Most people aren’t wearing masks any more because they’re vaccinated. It just doesn’t seem quite right if that’s the excuse that’s given.”

Her companion added: “Even if you’re not here to watch them [live], being able to watch them on telly… it’s a thing families do together.

"So I think it’s quite disappointing, especially when you’re a child, it’s quite exciting.”

The last New Year firework ceremony in London that was open to the public was on 1 January, 2020
The last London New Year firework ceremony that was open to the public was on 1 January, 2020. Picture: Getty

Another questioned whether Mr Khan was using the virus as a “cop-out” as part of a “money saving exercise”.

"It will be a shame not to watch it."

Mr Khan promised the capital will still be “welcoming the new year in a spectacular way”.

New Year’s Eve 2020 saw the live event replaced with a special BBC broadcast.

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari was among those who reacted furiously to the cancellation today, asking: “Why?!”

"I would imagine 60,000 people were at Wembley yesterday for England vs Hungary," he said.

"80,000 people, you can bet your life will be in Twickenham in November for England v Australia.

"35,000 people will be in Trafalgar Square for the Diwali celebrations later this month.

"I bet you any money you like that New York does its celebration, Paris does its celebration, everybody else does their celebrations."

Top scientists, including Professor Chris Whitty, have repeatedly warned the NHS is in for another difficult winter with potential Covid and flu surges as people spend more time indoors.

The officer worked for the Metropolitan Police

Former Met Police officer began relationship with woman he was investigating
James Gray, MP for North Wiltshire, confused Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid at a reception in Parliament.

Tory MP who allegedly said Asian ministers 'look the same' loses charity role
Ships are being diverted away from Felixstowe because of a build-up of cargo as a result of the HGV driver shortage which has seen the army driving fuel lorries

Cargo ships forced to divert from UK ports as lorry driver crisis causes container backlog
Transport for London have redesigned the tube map to commemorate Black History Month

TfL unveils reimagined Tube map to honour Black History Month
Queues have continued across London and the South-East.

Petrol crisis: Situation still 'serious' in London as uncertainty over deliveries continue
Lord Frost said the Northern Ireland Protocol is 'the biggest source of mistrust' between the UK and EU

Lord Frost accuses EU of 'using' NI to 'reverse' Brexit in bitter attack
Brits have been stocking up on their Christmas puddings.

Worried Brits stock up on Christmas puddings amid festive shortage fears
Boris Johnson speaks at a Downing Street coronavirus press conference

Covid failure: The key points as damning report claims thousands of deaths were avoidable
The Rashford memorial was defaced in the wake of England's Euro 2020 final defeat

Marcus Rashford memorial: CCTV released as detectives hunt vandal
The Chancellor heralded the economic figures

Job vacancies hit record high in UK amid Brexit and Covid staff shortages

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report
Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic
Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'
Ex-EU boss launches scathing attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech
Caller 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings

Mother 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings
LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks
Nick Ferrari quizzed the Cabinet Office minister

Nick Ferrari savages minister who has not read damning Covid report

