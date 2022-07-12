Londoners told to avoid Trafalgar Square as firefighters tackle huge pub fire

A fire has broken out at a pub in Trafalgar Square. Picture: London Fire Brigade

By Daisy Stephens

People are being told to avoid Trafalgar Square as firefighters tackle a blaze at a pub in the iconic central London square.

Twenty fire engines and around 125 firefighters were called to The Admiralty pub at around 5.10pm on Tuesday.

The London Fire Brigade said half of the basement was alight and that "crews are working in arduous, challenging & hot conditions".

A fire brigade spokesperson said around 150 people were evacuated before crews arrived, and there have not been any reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire are not yet known.

Station Commander Keith McDermott, who is at the scene, said: "The fire is in the basement of a pub in Trafalgar Square.

"As a result there will be heavy traffic disruption and we ask people to avoid the area if possible."

