London's Edgware Road goes wild after Morocco knock out Spain in surprise World Cup penalty victory

Flares being set off on Edgware Road on Tuesday night. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A corner of west London erupted with joy on Tuesday evening after Morocco sent Spain home from the World Cup.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Large crowds converged on Edgware Road, home to a strong Middle Eastern community that is represented in bars and cafes along the street.

People could be seen setting off flares and chanting on the road, as cars honked their horns in celebration at the Moroccan victory, which saw the North African side progress to the quarter-finals for the first time ever.

Edgware Road kicking off



The beautiful game bruv pic.twitter.com/Dn395Z7hUI — Fardeed (@Fardeedz) December 6, 2022

Jubilant supporters were seen celebrating onto the busy street, leading north from Marble Arch and Hyde Park, draped in Morocco flags. Others could be seen dancing.

Fans also celebrated in the area around Piccadilly Circus and along Oxford Street, nearby in the West End.

Morocco went through in a penalty shootout against 2010 winners Spain, the more-fancied team before kick-off, after the game itself finished 0-0.

Spanish-born star Achraf Hakimi, who chose to play for the country his parents emigrated from, put the seal on their victory with a delicately chipped penalty to send his countrymen into ecstasy.

There were wild scenes in Morocco itself after the victory, as well as in Spain, where there is a strong emigre community.

Coach Walid Regagrui said: "We fought and made the Moroccan people happy, we made history and Morocco deserve it.

"Moroccan people made us united on the pitch."

Edgware Road is utter bedlam. Did something happen in the #WorldCup? pic.twitter.com/g8nqu67iNw — Lucie Bickerdike (@luciebickerdike) December 6, 2022

It comes after heated scenes outside the stadium in Qatar before kick-off, with riot police, mounted officers and dogs deployed

Security forces could be seen dragging away at least three people as Morocco played Spain inside the nearby Education City Stadium.

Heated discussions were taking place between some Morocco fans and security forces over whether or not they could head through the perimeter gate and move towards the spectator entrances.

Some people were showing their phones and what appeared to be their passports, but were turned away.