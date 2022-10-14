London’s New Year’s Eve firework display to return after two years of Covid cancellations

By Hannah Holland

The Mayor of London has promised that the celebrations to welcome in 2023 “will be the best ever”.

London’s famous New Year’s Eve spectacular will return to the bank of the River Thames for the first time since before the pandemic.

The announcement comes after the displays in 2020 and 2021 were adapted to suit Covid restrictions.

This year, over 100,000 ticket holders will get to watch the display in-person whilst millions more across the globe catch it on TV.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, says he is “delighted” that “Londoners and visitors to our capital will again be able to join together”, announcing that “this year will be the best ever!”

“The celebrations are one of the biggest nights of the year for our capital’s hospitality industry and an unforgettable moment when the eyes of the world turn to our city.

Crowds gather near the London Eye to watch the display. Picture: Alamy/LBC

“I urge anyone wanting to attend to book their ticket as early as possible.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday October 21 and will cost £15 each.

Since 2014, tickets have been limited to 100,000 to manage overcrowding, strains on transport and the ability of emergency services to move around.

City Hall says it is working with a wide range of agencies including the Met Police, TFL, local authorities and the emergency services to safely deliver the event this year.

