Breaking News

London's streets are not safe 'for women or for girls', Sadiq Khan tells LBC

11 March 2021, 15:50 | Updated: 11 March 2021, 17:08

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

London's streets are not safe "for women or for girls", Mayor Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

He said it was "really important" that men in positions of power understand and empathise with the experiences of women and girls and use it to make positive change.

Mayor Khan said: "It's really important that people of my gender understand that if you're a woman or a girl your experience of our city in any public space, whether it's in the workplace or on the streets and public transport, is very different to if you're a man or boy.

READ MORE: PM says police must 'work fast to find all the answers' in Sarah Everard case

"It's really important that people like me in positions of influence understand that."

It follows the disappearance of Sarah Everard, who went missing after leaving a friend's house in Clapham at about 9pm on March 3.

Locals and police have been searching for her since but a tragic discovery of human remains had been found in an area of woodland in Kent.

It comes after a Metropolitan Police Officer was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Pushed on what he was doing to improve safety on London's streets, Mayor Khan said: "We rewrote a whole new strategy to deal with violence against women and girls - that will last five years.

READ MORE: Women share how they've been forced to change their behaviour

READ MORE: Police officer arrested on suspicion of murder following Sarah Everard disappearance

"We've invested more than £16 million to make it safer for women and girls in our city who are on the receiving end of the violence.

"It takes being a victim a number of times, particularly of domestic abuse and domestic violence, where you come forward so we've supported victims groups, survivors groups and also funded refuge hostels and accommodation to give women a safe place to flee.

He also claimed that empathy was "missing from the conversation" and that people should question current male culture, "where it's a sign of masculinity to intimidate women and harass women on the streets".

Asked about the police response following the incident, Mr Khan said he was "not sure where the advice came from to women and girls to stay at home" and that "we shouldn't be victim-blaming or asking women or girls to regulate" their behaviour.

The tragic incident has since drawn floods of reaction from women all across the UK, many of whom have noted how current society means women to be wary of every man they pass.

"I do have to think of all men as attackers," said Nimco Ali, the government's adviser on violence against women and girls.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, she added that the onus should be shifted to men to be aware of the effects their behaviour may have on a young woman out walking along.

She said: "I can't sit there and try to assess which guy is the good guy and which one is not - it's for you guys to change your behaviour and the way you act in public spaces."

The incident has also caused anger, with Labour MP Alison McGovern telling LBC that it is not women's job to "deal with" men's behaviour.

"We feel like, as women, it's just our job to allow other people to do this sort of thing to us and I think you get that to that point where you're like 'actually no, this is not OK'," she told Shelagh Fogarty.

The angers has prompted vigil called 'Reclaim these streets' to be organised on Facebook and is due to take place at Clapham Common bandstand in south London at 6pm on Saturday.

One of the organisers, Caitlin Prowle, said she is "tired of being afraid" to walk around the streets where she lives.

The 23-year-old told reporters: "Together with a bunch of friends, we were just having the conversations that I imagine have been happening in a million WhatsApp groups across the country, with many women sharing their stories and how powerful that is and devastating at the same time.

"We thought it would be nice to set something up to channel some of that anger and hurt and group collective grief as well.

"It's been a really difficult, heavy week. Violence against women is an epidemic, but sometimes it does take something like this, that hits a bit closer to home, to really bring it to the fore and certainly in people's minds and people's consciousness.

"There is a real sense of 'enough is enough'. We can't carry on like this."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A general view of an athlete in the starting blocks (John Walton/PA)

US state governor bans transgender athletes from women’s sports teams
General view of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany (John Walton/PA)

European Central Bank takes measures to stimulate economic recovery
Defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listens (AP)

Judge allows third-degree murder charge in George Floyd death trial
Sausages on sale (Giles Anderson/PA)

Wurst-case scenario for German police despite burglar’s banger clanger
Paris tourist in mask

France to ease its Covid-19 border restrictions for the UK

The Ophir checkpoint of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race (Zachariah Hughes/AP)

Musher forced out of Iditarod sled dog race after testing positive for Covid

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The streets are not safe for women, feminist journalist and author Julie Bindel has told LBC.

Julie Bindel: The streets are not safe for women

'Women should help women': Caller tells James O'Brien how she saved a girl in danger

'Women should help women': Caller tells James O'Brien how she saved a girl in danger
Journalist Sascha O'Sullivan was speaking to Shelagh Fogarty

Saying 'not all men' misses the point of women's concerns over abuse
James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night

James O'Brien caller explains how men can be less threatening to women at night
The caller told James the lasting impact the attack had on her

'I still get afraid of the dark' - Caller explains the lasting impact of being mugged
'The US media didn't do their job scrutinising Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016'

'The US media didn't do their job scrutinising Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London