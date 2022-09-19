Lone piper plays Sleep, Dearie, Sleep as congregation leaves Westminster Abbey

By Lauren Lewis

A lone piper played Sleep, Dearie, Sleep, as the congregation left Westminster Abbey following the Queen's funeral this morning.

Pipe Major Paul Burns, the Sovereign’s Piper of the Royal Regiment of Scotland at the time of her death, performed the traditional Lament as the congregation stood at the end of the service.

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, then led the rest of the Royal Family in a procession to Wellington Arch.

The Queen's cortege then made its way towards Windsor, where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.

The Royal Piper will also play as the Queen's body is lowered into St George's Chapel's vault, walking away while performing the Lament so that the music fades.

Major Burns has already performed several times since the Queen's death, playing her coffin out of the Balmoral Estate last Sunday.

The role of the Sovereign Piper, created in 1843 by Queen Victoria, is considered one of the most prestigious in the Armed Forces.

It includes standing under the monarch's window and playing for 15 minutes every morning at either Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, Holyroodhouse or Balmoral.

The Bearer Party transfer the coffin of Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Getty

More than 2,000 guests, including royals, world leaders, and politicians, watched the historic state funeral at the Abbey this morning.

Meanwhile millions across the country watched in silence as the Queen, the UK's longest reigning monarch, was remembered at Westminster Abbey.

Images from Gatwick Airport showed hundreds of weary travellers crowded around a television in the terminal, watching the funeral in silence.

Meanwhile footage from Bradford City Centre showed people gathered together to the watch the funeral on big screens, despite wet weather.

Hundreds more gathered in Manchester Cathedral and Birmingham's Centenary Square to watch the solemn event.

Crowds were also seen at Belfast City Hall where they watched the funeral on big screens while thousands gathered in Hyde Park and in front of Buckingham Palace for the event.

Tears streamed down the faces of mourners among the crowds on Constitution Hill as the service drew to a close at Westminster Abbey and the country fell silent for a two minute silence.

