Long to rain over us: Coronation weekend wash out as Met Office warns of thunderstorms

By Chay Quinn

The Met Office has issued a yellow storm warning for parts of the UK - as the Coronation Bank Holiday comes with quintessentially wet British weather.

The extended festivities will be met with wet - days after the Coronation fly-past had to be reduced due to inclement flying conditions on Saturday afternoon.

But sandwiched between the damp Saturday and drab Monday was a rare piece of spring sunshine for Brits - as the mercury climbed to 22C in the south, just in time for the spectacular concert at Windsor Castle.

Atlantic weather systems are set to sweep through Britain - pummeling the public with more weather hell throughout the coming week.

The whole of Northern Ireland has been slapped with a yellow warning for stormy weather which will remain in place 12pm and 9pm today.

Temperatures across the UK are set to cool as the country is covered by clouds.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: "It is all change yet again with our weather after a fairly bright sunny day on Sunday. We've got wet weather on the way through Monday.

"In the west, the set of the Atlantic weather system start moving in here, bringing some outbreaks of rain as we head into Monday morning, some of this rain could be heavy at times. The wind starting to pick up along the Irish Sea coast too."

Dewhurst continued: "It is grey start for many of us, a wet start, particularly in the west. This rain slowly pushes eastwards through the day, perhaps East Anglia, parts of Kent holding on to a bit of brightness until later on.

"Behind the rain, it brightens up for Northern Ireland and Scotland, but the risk of some very heavy showers developing, some thunderstorms, hail and some localised flooding possible."