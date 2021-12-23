Longest ever Underground strike set to plunge commuters into misery in Night Tube row

23 December 2021, 15:16 | Updated: 23 December 2021, 15:21

The Night Tube has had a troubled return
The Night Tube has had a troubled return. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A London Underground union is planning its longest strike action yet over anger at the Night Tube plans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The capital's commuters are set to face disruption from the start of 2022 through to June because of a dispute over driver scheduling.

The RMT Union said Transport for London's (TfL) plans would "wreck the work life balance of drivers" while TfL said Night Tube drivers would only work four weekends a year.

The plans will see RMT members strike from January 7 on the Central and Victoria lines, which were previously announced as the first to have the Night Tube return. The service is meant to operate on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Read more: Christmas travel explainer: Latest on roads, rail and air as millions set for festive getaway

The union said members will not book on for duties after 8.30pm on Fridays until 8am on Saturdays, and would do the same from 8.30pm on Saturdays until 8am on Sundays.

The RMT added that it could broaden action to other lines if the London Underground did not respond.

General Secretary Mick Lynch said: "If London Underground and the Mayor thought this fight for progressive and family friendly working practices was going away they need to think again.

"Our members have been reballoted and have delivered a solid mandate for action ‎and it's the failure of LU and Sadiq Khan to address the grievances at the heart of the dispute that leaves us no option but to confirm the programme of action today.

"RMT has repeatedly put forward cost neutral proposals that would repair the damage unleashed by deleting 200 driver posts and which would dig LU out of this mess. They have ignored us and that approach will have severe consequences for Londoners in the New Year.

"We remain available for further talks."

Nick Dent, Director of Customer Operations at London Underground, said: "We're disappointed that the RMT is continuing to push for strike action that would cause unnecessary disruption at a time when our customers need us most.

"We urge the RMT to join us for talks so we can work together to resolve this dispute."

TfL said no Tube driver has been made to change their role if they did not want to.

It said changes to the workforce schedule would see drivers on the late service's underground lines work up to four Night Tube weekends a year.

It added that changes to rostering drivers were agreed with all other unions in May 2021.

December also saw disruption over the roster dispute.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Buckingham Palace has announced a service of thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip to be honoured with service at Westminster Abbey next year

More than one million people tested positive in the last week.

UK Covid infection levels reach record high as over 1 million people test positive

Harry and Meghan released their 'holiday' card today

Duke and Duchess of Sussex share first pic of Lilibet on 'family holiday' card

Thousands of NHS staff are off due to Covid

Thousands of NHS staff forced off work due to Covid as absences shoot by more than half in a week
Hundreds of people attended the funeral of schoolgirl Ava White, who was stabbed at a Christmas lights switch-on in Liverpool.

Hundreds gather at emotional funeral for Liverpool schoolgirl Ava White

There is a high demand for leisure journeys by road, rail and air with around 44 per cent of people planning to travel over Christmas

Christmas travel explainer: Latest on roads, rail and air as millions set for festive getaway
Charles and Camilla will spend Christmas Day with the Queen

Charles and Camilla rally round the Queen for Christmas Day

A new drug for peanut allergies will be given to children in England

'Life-changing' peanut allergy drug to be to be given to UK children

Prof Adam Finn said vulnerable people might need a fourth jab

Prof Adam Finn tells LBC vulnerable people might need a fourth Covid jab

Transport for London has announced that it intends to make its trial of 24-hour bus lanes permanent

Drivers face £130 fines as key London bus lanes enforced 24-hours a day

The funeral of 12-year-old Ava White will take place today

Funeral of 12-year-old Ava White to take place today

Elderly residents face a £120 fine for hanging Christmas wreaths on their doors

Housing association threaten elderly residents with £120 fine for hanging Xmas wreaths

Carers have been urged to get their booster jabs

Carers urged to get boosters in bid to keep most vulnerable safe over winter

Covid infections are more prevalent in primary school children.

Covid infections three times more prevalent among five to 11-year-olds, study finds

Julie Morris has been jailed for 13 years and four months.

Deputy headteacher jailed for rape and sexual abuse of child with partner

The Met Office said snow could fall in the UK over Christmas.

White Christmas on the cards as Met Office says chance of snowfall in UK

Weather

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden Separated Families

US has reunited 100 children taken from parents under Trump

Russia Putin

Putin urges West to act quickly and agree to security guarantees over Nato
A camera directed on Palais Coburg, where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria (Michael Gruber/AP)

Talks on Iran nuclear deal to resume in Vienna on Monday

Munich Covid demonstration

Germany expecting surge of Omicron cases around New Year

Begium Nuclear

Belgium commits to phasing out existing nuclear power plants

YE Top Photos 2021

UN says 22 million Ethiopians will need food aid in 2022

Congresswoman Carjacking

Police hold five suspects after US congresswoman was carjacked
Vatican Pope

Pope urges humility as he chides cardinals and bishops in Christmas address
Testing for Covid in South Korea

South Korea sets record for Covid deaths amid soaring infections
A fishing boat being intercepted by US Navy ships

US Navy seizes consignment of assault rifles and ammunition bound for Yemen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI member says Covid jabs for five - 11s still 'under active consideration'
James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures
Professor Alastair Grant believes the government didn't introduce new measures because cases appear to have 'plateaued'

Covid cases 'appear to have flattened', virus modeller tells LBC
Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas

Sadiq Khan: Omicron will 'surge' without new restrictions post-Christmas
James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'

James O'Brien: 'It's not a flipping work meeting, it's a flipping party'
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No rules were broken': Raab defends No 10 'cheese and wine' garden gathering
SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director

SAGE has 'restriction enthusiasm' and needs urgent 'reform', says think tank director
Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election

Streeting: Labour 'not shedding any tears' over North Shropshire by-election
Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Peter Crouch | Watch again

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson

Frost resignation 'beginning of very rapid end' for Boris Johnson, journalist claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police