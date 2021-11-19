Exclusive

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber urges Brits to get vaccinated 'whether they like it or not'

19 November 2021, 10:02 | Updated: 19 November 2021, 10:30

By Daisy Stephens

Composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber has said everyone must get vaccinated against Covid-19 "whether they like it or not".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Lord Lloyd Webber said he had no ill-effects from his vaccination and urged everyone to get it.

"What I would say is have a look seriously at what's happening in New York," said Lord Lloyd Webber when asked by Nick what he made of suggestions of tougher restrictions or even lockdowns in the UK.

Watch in full: Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber joins Nick Ferrari

Read more: Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber: Vaccine passports are a small price to pay to avoid more lockdowns

"Nobody wants to wear a mask in the theatre, nobody wants to prove that they've had two vaccines.

"I was actually thinking to myself, I've had five doses of various vaccines and had no ill effects at all.

"It just seems to me that the one thing everybody has got to do is, whether they like it or not, get vaccinated."

The composer said he was in favour of vaccine passports in theatres, explaining he had just returned from New York where "you can't buy a cup of coffee unless you're double vaccinated".

"Broadway's doing extremely well," he said.

"Everybody lives with it and everybody just gets on with their lives."

Read more: 'It's absolutely fake news': Albanian Ambassador says 'no talks' with UK over migrants

Read more: Booster jabs added to NHS Covid pass for international travel

He added: "It strikes me that, if that is what we have to do, it's a pretty low price to pay."

He also praised the state on its rules around mask wearing, saying it was "accepted as the normal" and said introducing similar rules in the UK was "the obvious thing to do" if cases continued to rise.

"We can't go through another lockdown again," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Liverpool bomb contained shrapnel that could cause 'significant injury or death', police say
A file image of the Hockley Circus area of Birmingham, where a 13-year-old boy was shot last night.

Boy, 13, critical after being shot in the back in Birmingham

Exclusive
Lord Lloyd-Webber

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber: Migrant crisis on 'same level as climate change'

Exclusive
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber said vaccine passports are a "small price to pay".

Lord Lloyd Webber: Vaccine passports are a small price to pay to avoid more lockdowns

Breaking
The NHS Covid Pass now incorporates booster vaccines.

Booster jabs added to NHS Covid pass for international travel

Breaking
Cricketer Alex Hales has apologised.

Cricketer Alex Hales apologises for 'foolish and reckless' blackface photo

Exclusive
The Albanian Ambassador has hit out at the Government and accused them of spreading "fake news"

'It's absolutely fake news': Albanian Ambassador says 'no talks' with UK over migrants

Charlie Elphicke is facing fresh court proceedings

Ex-Tory MP Charlie Elphicke faces court for alleged non-payment of £35k fine

Police remained at the scene of the fire on Friday morning

'Never seen anything like it': Two children and two women die in London house fire

Peng has not been heard from since making allegations of sexual assault against China's former vice-premier

Where is Peng Shuai? Williams 'devastated' after player vanishes following sexual assault allegation
Drivers will be banned from scrolling through playlists on handheld devices from next year

Drivers face £200 fine for changing music whilst driving from next year

Tara Wellard was forced to sell her house to make way for the HS2

Mum forced to sell 'forever home' for HS2 plans says govt caused 'unnecessary heartache'

Cricket racism whistleblower Azeem Rafiq has been forced to issue an apology

Rafiq tells LBC: 'If you apologise for racism you deserve a second chance'

Holy Trinity CE Primary has dropped Winston Churchill and J.K. Rowling's names from its school houses.

London school drops Churchill and JK Rowling house names in diversity drive

A Bradford Conservative voter has said he will "never" vote for Boris Johnson again after the betrayal over HS2.

'I'll never vote for Boris again': Bradford man's fury at being 'lied to' over rail plans

Azeem Rafiq has made accusations of racism and now apologised over antisemitic messages

'I am ashamed': Cricketer Azeem Rafiq apologises over 2011 antisemitic messages

Latest News

See more Latest News

The country made the announcement on Friday

Austria announces full lockdown and mandatory Covid jabs

Shoppers were evacuated on Oxford Street after reports of a man with a knife

Oxford Street store evacuated after reports of man with a knife
Boris Johnson hit out as accusations he betrayed the North, while Sir Keir Starmer accused him of derailing Britain

'Total rubbish - I haven't broken promises to the North': Boris fires back at HS2 anger
Rail expert Nigel Harris told LBC's James O'Brien why the scrapping of the Leeds leg is so important to millions of people.

HS2: Scrapping of Leeds leg will 'blight the life chances for millions of people'
Zephaniah McLeod (left) killed Jacob Billington (right).

Life sentence for man who killed one and injured seven in Birmingham knife attack
Insulate Britain activists have been jailed

LBC Views: Insulate Britain – are they martyrs or idiots?

The HS2 leg to Leeds has been scrapped.

Govt slammed for 'betraying the North' as HS2 Leeds leg scrapped
The moment officers raid the home of the suspect.

Watch: The dramatic moment armed police raid home of Liverpool bomber
Jeremy Corbyn is taking legal action against Paul Nickerson

Corbyn takes legal action over tweet from Tory councillor mocking Liverpool attack
Dominic Raab on HS2 plans due to be scrapped in Leeds.

Raab denies levelling up promise is being broken as HS2 Leeds leg scrapped

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber joins Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari interviews Andrew Lloyd Webber | 19/11Nick Ferrari interviews Andrew Lloyd Webber | 19/11 Watch again
Bradford Council Leader takes aim at Govt rail plan

'This has got me so angry today': Bradford Council leader takes aim at Govt rail plan
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Were you in the front passenger seat when the PM crashed the car into a ditch?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch again

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism
Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police