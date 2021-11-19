Exclusive

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber urges Brits to get vaccinated 'whether they like it or not'

By Daisy Stephens

Composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber has said everyone must get vaccinated against Covid-19 "whether they like it or not".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Lord Lloyd Webber said he had no ill-effects from his vaccination and urged everyone to get it.

"What I would say is have a look seriously at what's happening in New York," said Lord Lloyd Webber when asked by Nick what he made of suggestions of tougher restrictions or even lockdowns in the UK.

"Nobody wants to wear a mask in the theatre, nobody wants to prove that they've had two vaccines.

"I was actually thinking to myself, I've had five doses of various vaccines and had no ill effects at all.

"It just seems to me that the one thing everybody has got to do is, whether they like it or not, get vaccinated."

The composer said he was in favour of vaccine passports in theatres, explaining he had just returned from New York where "you can't buy a cup of coffee unless you're double vaccinated".

"Broadway's doing extremely well," he said.

"Everybody lives with it and everybody just gets on with their lives."

He added: "It strikes me that, if that is what we have to do, it's a pretty low price to pay."

He also praised the state on its rules around mask wearing, saying it was "accepted as the normal" and said introducing similar rules in the UK was "the obvious thing to do" if cases continued to rise.

"We can't go through another lockdown again," he said.