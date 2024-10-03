Breaking News

Anti-racism campaigner and Kick It Out founder Lord Herman Ouseley dies aged 79

Lord Herman Ouseley has died aged 79. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Lord Herman Ouseley, an anti-racism campaigner and the founder of the Kick It Out charity, has died aged 79.

The anti-discrimination charity announced Lord Ouseley's death on social media.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Lord Herman Ouseley after a short illness," Kick It Out's statement read.

"Lord Ouseley was a titan in tackling discrimination in football over the 25 years he was chair of Kick It Out, having founded Let's Kick Racism Out of Football in 1993.

"He was also a fearless advocate for under-represented and disadvantaged communities and will be sorely missed.

"Lord Ouseley's vision to set up Kick It Out was the first true structural change in football to take on a problem that had blighted the game for decades.

"Fans and participants are now more aware of discrimination and how to challenge it, which is a legacy of the tenacity and vigour he showed in ensuring football continued to change.

"We owe him a huge debt of gratitude and vow to continue that legacy for the benefit of future generations. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."