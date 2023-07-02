Lord's suspends three MCC members after Australian cricketers were accused of cheating in the Long Room

2 July 2023, 22:03

The Ashes heats up as Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping sees Australia confront Lord's onlookers amid 'cheat' row
The Ashes heats up as Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping sees Australia confront Lord's onlookers amid 'cheat' row. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Getty

By Asher McShane

Three MCC members have been suspended after Australia captain Pat Cummins revealed his team experienced "aggressive and abusive" behaviour in the Long Room on the last day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

A flash point occurred on the eve of lunch on day five when Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in controversial fashion, after Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps at the conclusion of Cameron Green's over.

Bairstow had already left his crease to speak with Ben Stokes, under the impression it was a dead ball with the over finished, but was given out and it saw the Lord's crowd respond with hostility towards the tourists.

Boos greeted the Australians when they left the pitch at lunch and television cameras picked up an exchange in the Long Room between MCC members and both Usman Khawaja and David Warner, with security forced to step in.

Khawaja branded the scenes "pretty disrespectful" and said he took exception to "some pretty big allegations".

The MCC said in a statement on Sunday evening it had "suspended three members identified from earlier today".

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The statement added: "They will not be permitted back to Lord's whilst the investigation takes place and were informed of this by MCC chief executive, Guy Lavender, this evening.

"We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of members was completely unacceptable and, whilst there was no suggestion by Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the club.

"MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we re-iterate our apology to Cricket Australia.

"We are thoroughly disappointed to be talking about poor behaviour when the Long Room, as stated by Pat Cummins himself, is otherwise renowned for being 'really welcoming'. It has been a thrilling day to finish off a wonderful five days of Test cricket."

Despite the unsavoury incident ahead of lunch on the final day, Cummins does not want the tradition of walking past the members to end.

"The crowd certainly made themselves known, in the Long Room and also out there," Cummins said after Australia won by 43 runs to move 2-0 up in the series.

"I think they were just quite aggressive and abusive towards some of our players, which I know the MCC were not too happy with.

"Other than that one time, they were fantastic all week. The members here are normally fantastic, really welcoming.

"Something special about playing at Lord's is you feel like you are at a really special place surrounded by people who have a love for the game. I quite like the tradition.

"I don't think it hurts any more than normal. I think just standards that are held by the members are maybe a bit different to what you expect from certain members of the crowd at Edgbaston."

Cummins did not see the alleged physical contract which a Cricket Australia spokesperson referenced.

CRICKET-ENG-AUS
CRICKET-ENG-AUS. Picture: Getty

"Australian management has requested the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) investigate several incidents involving spectators in the members' area during lunch on day five of the Lord's Test," the spokesperson said.

"It is alleged players and staff from the Australian team were verbally abused, with some being physically contacted, as they made their way to lunch through the members' area."

Khawaja described some of the comments in the Long Room as "really disappointing".

He told Australia's Channel Nine: "Lord's is one of my favourite places to come, there is so much respect shown at Lord's, particularly in the members' pavilion in the Long Room, but there wasn't today. It was very disappointing.

"If anyone asks me where the best place is to play, I always say Lord's, the crowd is great, particularly the members are great, (but) some of the stuff coming out of the members' mouths was really disappointing.

"I wasn't going to stand by and cop it, so I just talked to a few of them. A few of them were throwing out some pretty big allegations and I just called them up on it.

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test Match: Day Five
England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test Match: Day Five. Picture: Getty

"They kept going and I was like, 'well, it's your membership here', so I was just pointing them out. It's pretty disrespectful to be honest. I just expect a lot better from the members."

England captain Stokes was not asked specifically about the exchange in the Long Room, but did enjoy hearing the crowd at Lord's, known as one of the most politest sporting venues in the world, boo the tourists for most of day five.

He admitted: "It was pretty mad, wasn't it? It wasn't until I got out and went on the balcony to watch the remaining half-an-hour, I thought I had never heard Lord's like this.

"At the back end of the Test match it reminded me of the World Cup final in 2019.

"It was good to see Lord's, a ground that has not got a reputation for atmosphere or noise, like that. Today was one of the days where Lord's showed up."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The spa isn't far from the picturesque village of Tighnabruaich

Hotel worker dies in pool at luxury spa resort in Scotland

Stockton Rush, left, and the wreckage of the Titan sub

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush told a friend he would ‘shut down the company’ before operating an unsafe sub

Claire pictured performing with Steps back in 2017

Steps singer Claire Richards opens up about secret health struggle that left her suffering heart palpitations

The prime suspect in Maddie's disappearance had a lock picking kit, a witness has claimed

Madeline McCann prime suspect 'had lock pick kit' at his home, witness claims

Riots continue in France (main image) after the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver (inset). Public officials' homes have been targeted (top right)

Brits urged not to cancel summer trips to France as riots continue - while grandmother of 'executed' boy pleads for calm

Graffiti reads Justice pour Nahel

Grandmother of dead teenager calls for an end to the violence in France

Scene of mass shooting in Baltimore

Hunt for suspects after shooting at street party leaves two dead

Thailand elephant Sak Surin

Thai elephant returned home amid claims of abuse at temple in Sri Lanka

The Ashes heats up as Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping sees Australia confront Lord's onlookers amid 'cheat' row

Howzat! Australia booed after second controversial Ashes win leads to Lord's Pavilion altercation amid 'cheat' row

Just Stop Oil activists disrupt London Pride parade, labelling sponsor 'world's biggest plastic polluter'

Five charged by Met during Just Stop Oil protest at London Pride as new police powers come into force

Emmerdale star Meg Johnson dies at 86 as family and soap pay tribute to "kind and wonderful" actress

Emmerdale star Meg Johnson dies at 86 as family and soap pay tribute to 'kind and wonderful' actress

Shahed drone being intercepted

Russia launches first drone attack on Kyiv in almost a fortnight

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, 79, 'engaged' for third time to ballet dancer girlfriend Mel Hamrick, 36

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, 79, 'engaged' for third time to ballet dancer girlfriend Mel Hamrick, 36

Richard Worley

Two killed and 28 injured in mass shooting at street party in Baltimore

Two dead following Baltimore mass shooting with dozens wounded

Two dead and 28 injured in 'reckless' Baltimore mass shooting as gunman remains at large

French rioters ram burning car into mayor's home in 'assassination attempt' in fifth night of violence over teen's killing

French rioters ram burning car into mayor's home in 'assassination attempt' in fifth night of anarchy over teen killing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oxford professor claims 'Brits feel guilt about the Empire' because they 'know nothing about it'

Oxford professor claims 'Brits feel guilt about the Empire' because they 'know nothing about it'
Israeli authorities inspect the remains of what the military said is a Syrian anti-aircraft rocket in Rahat

Israeli air force attacks Syria and Syrian missile explodes over northern Israel

Police in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris

France faces fifth night of rioting over teenager’s killing by police

Darius Campbell Danesh's grieving girlfriend reveals popstar's autopsy report following singer's 'sudden' death

Darius Campbell Danesh's grieving girlfriend reveals popstar's autopsy report following singer's 'sudden' death
Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump draws thousands to small South Carolina city for campaign rally

Around 21,500 schools still have buildings that contain asbestos, according to National Audit Office figures

Asbestos death toll at more than 10,000 - and thousands of school buildings still contain killer material
Serbia Protest

Thousands in demonstration against Serbian TV station after mass shootings

Artwork at a science conference

Australia prescribes psychedelics to depression or PTSD patients in world first

Phillip Schofield is pictured during an ITV hosting appearance last year

Phillip Schofield faces three-month ITV probe into ‘who knew what when’ before winter ruling
Ashley Day was killed at a house in Birmingham on Thursday

Promising young footballer with university plans stabbed to death as teenager charged

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says
Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful
James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit