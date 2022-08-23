Lorry driver convicted of dangerous driving after “shocking” A23 bridge collision

23 August 2022, 17:33 | Updated: 23 August 2022, 18:32

Police release "shocking" footage of A23 collision
Police release "shocking" footage of A23 collision. Picture: Sussex Police @sussex_police

By Danielle De Wolfe

A lorry driver whose “shocking” collision with a bridge over the A23 was caught on camera has been convicted of dangerous driving.

Joshua Scofield, 30, caused extensive damage to both the lorry and bridge on the southbound stretch of the dual carriageway near Warninglid, after he continued to drive with the arm of his vehicle raised – despite warnings.

The incident, which took place on November 3 last year, was caught on camera by a fellow motorists and clearly shows the collision, which led to the closure of the A23 in both directions. 

Scofield, of Wells Road, Crawley, admitted to dangerous driving when he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 15.

The footage released by police shows a cloud of dust bellowing from the bridge, with Sussex police noting the bucket was “cut off the vehicle” during the collision.

Police said Scofield continued to drive despite an alarm system sounding inside the vehicle warning him about the fault. 

No one was injured in the incident.

PC Barry Freeman of Sussex Police’s Commercial Vehicle Unit said: “The footage from the A23 is shocking, Scofield is extremely lucky not to have killed or seriously injured himself or another road user.Scofield stopped at Bolney following the collision, where he was later questioned by Police.

The damage to the bridge required extensive safety inspection, causing motorists hours of knock-on delays.

Officers added that the vehicle also had two defective tyres that could have “blown at any point”.

After being found guilty, the court ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, and to pay £500 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Scofield has been disqualified from driving for one year and ordered to take an extended retest before being allowed to get behind the wheel again.

In an official statement, Sussex Police said: “Joshua Scofield was lucky that no one was seriously injured in the incident.”

“It is the responsibility of all motorists to safely stow or secure loads,” said Sussex Police on their official Twitter account.

“We are pleased that a dangerous driver has been taken off our roads.”

