Lorry Driver Killed In Scaffolding Accident

8 August 2019, 16:31

Police were called to a report of a man who had suffered serious injuries after being hit by a heavy object
Police were called to a report of a man who had suffered serious injuries after being hit by a heavy object. Picture: PA

A lorry driver died after a metal container fell on top of him whilst he unloaded a scaffolding lorry.

The 21-year-old workman died at the scene after being hit by a heavy object which had fallen from a crane in Bolsover Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex on Thursday at about 11.20am.

Paramedics and other emergency responders tried to save him, but initial reports say he died from a head injury.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of the driver’s death and a report will be prepared before an inquest is opened.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

A South East Coast Ambulance Trust spokesman said: ‘We sent three response cars and an ambulance to Bolsover Road to attend a man seriously injured by collapsing scaffolding.

"The air ambulance also attended."

The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.

