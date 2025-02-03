Los Angeles resident makes terrifying discovery after returning home following Eaton wildfire

Los Angeles resident makes terrifying discovery after returning home following Eaton wildfire. Picture: LADFW

By Danielle de Wolfe

A California resident has made a terrifying discovery after returning to his LA home following extensive wildfires across the state.

Samy Arbid, 41, returned to his home - which survived the Eaton wildfire, to discover an unexpected squatter beneath his house.

Venturing into the crawlspace beneath his home, the resident ventured down into the void to fit a Ring doorbell camera.

But within minutes, Mr Arbid found himself face-to-face with a giant 525-pound bear - an animal deemed too big for tranquillisers to be effective.

It's believed the animal took sanctuary under the house during the wildfires, with Mr Arbid forced to rapidly retreat.

California Dept of Fish and Wildlife captured the incident. Picture: Alamy

"We ended up putting a ring camera with a light on it under the crawlspace and found out we have a giant bear under there," Arbid told CBS News.

"It was nerve-wracking for a while," he added.

"I think during the fire he pretty much stayed in there," Arbid added.

"I think he was scared."

Faced with a dilemma after gas crews refused to replace a pipe beneath the property with the animal still in situ, Mr Arbid called in the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

California Dept of Fish and Wildlife captured the incident. Picture: California Dept of Fish and Wildlife

Hatching a mouthwatering plan, the department set up a tempting trap to lure the animal from its makeshift layer.

"So, they went to Stater Brothers [Supermarket] and bought some rotisserie chicken and sardines and tomato sauce, apples, peanut butter — all kinds of stuff," Arbid explained.

"They made a feast for him."

Eventually coaxing the animal into a container, the beast was later released back into the Angeles National Forest, far away from Mr Arbid's basement void.

The bear was also reportedly fitted with a GPS tracking collar.

"The biologist actually said it was the biggest bear he's ever seen in person," Mr Arbid said.