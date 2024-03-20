Lottery winner Adrian Bayford engaged for fourth time since scooping £148m jackpot

Adrian Bayford is engaged for the fourth time since winning the Euromillions jackpot with his now ex-wife in 2012. Picture: Alamy

Adrian Bayford, the multi-millionaire winner of the lottery, has proposed for the fourth time since scooping £148m.

The 53-year-old originally won the jackpot with his ex-wife, Gillian, but the pair split the following year.

He proposed to ambulance worker Tracey Biles, 45, at Christmas, reports the Sun.

This is the fourth time the former postman has popped the question since he won the huge jackpot in 2012.

He has also been engaged to sausage factory worker Marta Jarosz, stable girl Samantha Burbridge and Frankie & Benny’s waitress Lisa Kemp.

Husband and wife at the time Gillian (left) and Adrian Bayford won more than £148m in 2021. Picture: Alamy

'Real deal'

However, in a sign that this is serious, Adrian has moved his prospective in-laws into a £1million cottage on the grounds of his £12million Suffolk estate.

A friend said: “Everyone is really excited for Adrian and Tracey.“They seem to be the real deal, so hopefully, it’s the happy ending they both deserve.

"It’s no secret what a tough time Adrian has had with his love life and I think he’d actually given up before he got with Tracey.”

Adrian Bayford at a music festival in Cambridge in July 2018. Picture: Alamy

In 2022, Tracey moved in with Adrian after leaving her bus driver partner Mark Newman.

Adrian popped the question at Christmas and they plan to marry at his favourite Indian ocean resort — where he also took his three exes.

The friend said: “Adrian has always been so soft and, in his own way, he’s actually a real romantic.

“He’s so committed to Tracey that he’s moved his mother-in-law and father-in-law to be into one of the cottages on his estate.

“I mean, that might not be for everyone but they all get on so well — and, let’s face it, there’s plenty of room up there.“Right now, it just feels like nothing could go wrong.”

News of the engagement comes a week after it emerged that ex-wife Gillian split from her husband Brian Deans.