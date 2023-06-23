Brit claims staggering £55mil in third EuroMillions win of the year

23 June 2023, 17:53

The lucky winner will received £55mil.
The lucky winner will received £55mil. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The National Lottery has confirmed that for the second time this month another lucky Brit has won the EuroMillions jackpot.

The owner of the winning ticket is to receive a staggering £55 million after they won the draw on June 20.

It is the third time this year someone has claimed the EuroMillions jackpot.

Andy Carter, the Senior Winners’ Advisor at the National Lottery said on the night of the win: "This is the second EuroMillions jackpot win in the UK so far this month, after another lucky ticket-holder won an incredible £111.7M in the draw on Friday 2 June. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner."

After the ticket-holder came forward, he said: “This is absolutely incredible news and we’re delighted that we’ve received a claim.

"Our focus is now on supporting the ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.

“This is the third UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2023 and the second win this month. On 2 June, one lucky UK ticket-holder scooped the entire £111.7M EuroMillions jackpot, making them the 12th biggest National Lottery winner of all time.”

At £55,013,819, the Brit is the 12th biggest winner in National Lottery history.

Read more: Brit claims £111.7 million EuroMillions jackpot lottery win

The biggest ever winner took home an astounding £195 million, which was claimed in a draw in 2022 and overtook previous winners, Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucestershire, who bagged £180 million.

Mr Carter added: "This huge win followed on from a UK ticket-holder sharing the £138.6M jackpot from the draw on 5 May with players from France and Switzerland - the lucky UK winner consequently scooped an incredible £46.2M share of the jackpot.”

The new winner will now have to be walked through the validation process which involves making arrangements for the payment and then deciding whether to go public with the win.

Camelot, who runs the National Lottery, said: “As with all major prizes, the claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the Games Rules Terms and Conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected.

“Subject to validation the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s Winners’ Advisers.

"Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news. There will be no information on whether they are an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public."

