Louis Tomlinson offers to be an 'uncle' to Liam Payne's son Bear after One Direction bandmate's death

Louis Tomlinson has shared an emotional tribute to his former One Direction bandmate as he offered to act as a surrogate uncle to his son Bear.

Tomlinson, 32, said that Payne, 31, was "the most vital part of One Direction" and added that he would make sure to tell his young son Bear "stories of how amazing his dad was".

Payne died on Wednesday after falling out of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. He left behind his son, Bear, with Cheryl Cole in March 2017.

His death sparked tributes from people across the world, and the four remaining bandmates gave a joint statement to say how "devastated" they were, on Thursday evening.

Tomlinson also gave his own separate statement, telling fans that he had "lost a brother".

"Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul," he said.

The music star said he was "instantly amazed" by Payne's voice when they met and added that he had "got a chance to see the kind brother I'd longed all my life for".

"Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band," he said.

"And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction.

"His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam."

Tomlinson continued with a "message" for Liam, which said: "I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I'm really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.

"I'm so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I'd have with you for life.

"I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn't to be.

"I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

"I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.

"Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X."

Payne's final words about his son, Bear, have resurfaced after his death.

Speaking earlier in the year, while celebrating his birthday, he opened up about the seven-year-old.

In an Instagram video, Payne said: "I didn't get any dad socks yet though. I'm going to speak to my son in a little bit which I'm really excited about.

"Bless him. He's getting so big now.

"He's a big boy and he looks like a mini me. As if we needed any more me in the world."

Tomlinson's statement came alongside another tribute signed by One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan, as well as Tomlinson.

They said: "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing.

"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

"The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

"We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."