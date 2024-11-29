Breaking News

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh quits after 'misleading police over phone theft'

29 November 2024, 06:17 | Updated: 29 November 2024, 06:44

Louise Haigh
Louise Haigh. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh has quit after admitting misleading the police over the theft of her phone.

She told Prime Minister Keir Starmer that she remained "totally committed" to the government's agenda, but that it would be "best served by my supporting you from outside Government."

Ms Haigh, 37, earlier admitted that she pleaded guilty to making a false report after she incorrectly told police that a work mobile phone was stolen in 2013.

Ms Haigh had reported to police that the device was stolen when she was mugged in 2013.

In a statement, she said she discovered "some time later" that the phone had not been taken.

Ms Haigh received a discharge - "the lowest possible outcome" - for her crime.

Louise Haigh
Louise Haigh. Picture: Alamy

She said in her letter to Starmer: "I should have immediately informed my employer and not doing so straight away was a mistake.

"I appreciate that whatever the facts of the matter, this issue will inevitably be a distraction from delivering on the work of this government and the policies to which we are both committed."

Ms Haigh has been Sheffield Heeley MP since 2015, and held a number of shadow ministerial and shadow cabinet roles before becoming Transport Secretary.

Ms Haigh added in her letter to Starmer: "I will always be grateful for the support you have shown me, and I take great pride in what we achieved since the election.

"Just today, our Bill bringing the railways back into public ownership received Royal Assent and became an Act of Parliament. This is a once in a generation reform to our railways which will change our country for the better. A commitment made by leaders of our Party for decades, finally delivered.

"I am proud that we have also taken the first steps to putting buses back in the hands of passengers and local people, work which will be completed by the Buses Bill when it is laid next month.

"My appointment to your Cabinet as the youngest ever woman remains one of the proudest achievements of my life, but not as proud as the steps we took to improve the lives of the British people."

Starmer thanked Ms Haigh for her work and told her: "I know you still have a huge contribution to make in the future."

