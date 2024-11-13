Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson breaks silence following emergency surgery after septic shock

Louise Thompson is back in hospital following emergency surgery. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Made in Chelsea’s Louise Thompson has broken her silence after going back in hospital for emergency surgery.

The Made in Chelsea has shared that she felt “the world has been unkind to me again,” while also expressing gratitude for the “angels” caring for her.

The 34-year-old suddenly fell ill nine days ago and went into septic shock after surgery, according to her fiancé, Ryan Libbey.

In her first public statement since the health scare, Louise—who underwent stoma bag surgery in January—said, “The world feels a bit unkind to me again. But today is a new day, and hopefully, that means going home.”

Posting a photo of a sunshine balloon at the foot of her hospital bed, and told her followers she feels like a "zombie" but that there is "light".

In the caption she said: "t’s World kindness day. 🌞

The world feels like it’s been a bit unkind to me again.

But today is a new day.

And that hopefully means home.

I really hate to say it but I’ve been back in hospital feeling very poorly (I feel like the word ‘poorly’ warrants the label of an Onomatopoeia - everything about it resembles elderly, frail illnessy stuff). As I say it I feel like a grandma blowing out bubbles for words. It looks and sounds sick. Like I did. Even though I’m also confusingly only 34 and incredibly strong. Mentally and physically STRONG. If I do say so myself.

I’m almost embarssed at this point.

BUT there is light.

Despite

The Surgery

The Butt drain

The Catheter

The Stoma

The Robinsons drains

Dreaded Pigtail drain

Copious cannulas, damn I wish I’d accepted that picc line

Blood tests galore

My poor poor bod.

I’ve felt like a bit of a zombie.

There have been beacons of kindness EVERYWHERE.

It’s been needed because oh goodness me it’s been quite scary seeing my body laden with so many foreign objects. I’m amazed I even managed to move with all that in at one point. I literally had a tail dangling out of me. Stitched in. In fact I felt like an octopus with multiple legs or tubes (turns out a cannula with different entry points is called an octopus too). Great minds. Or a great subconscious mind and memory of mine.

Ahhh the joy of heavy heavy opioids for getting me through the worst of it. Thank goodness for poppies. Thank goodness for science. Thank goodness for modern medicine.

Back to the important thing : kindness.

There have been many many people who have been incredibly kind who have got me through.

Like BEYOND KIND.

Angel level of kind.

The kind of people you meet and think gosh I wish I was as kind as you because you are next level kind, going out of your way to help others. You really are a superstar kind of god given gift.

It’s really remarkable that there are people out there that are THAT cool. Actually I don’t mean cool. I mean warm, really really warm. Because warm > cool. The world is a better place because of you.

My faith in humanity is actually at an all time high right👇🏼#worldkindnessday"

Louise Thompson has spent the last year in and out of hospital. Picture: Instagram

Earlier in 2024, Louise spent two weeks in hospital from the condition during a holiday with fiancé Ryan and their two-year-old son, Leo.

As well as ulcerative colitis, the star had also been diagnosed with lupus - an autoimmune disease which may cause joint pain, rashes and fatigue,

The mother of one was also diagnosed with both postnatal anxiety and PTSD after nearly dying giving birth to her son.

She also went partially deaf in 2022, leaving the star crying up to 20 times a week.