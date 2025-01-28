British tourists to be charged more for entry to the Louvre because UK left the EU

French President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech to announce a multi-year overhaul, long-term investments to modernise the Louvre museum. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

British tourists will be charged a higher price than EU visitors to get into the Louvre, as part of an overhaul of the famous Paris art gallery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The changes to the ticket prices will be brought in from next January so non-EU residents pay more to visit.

The renovation will include a new entrance near the River Seine, to be opened by 2031, and the creation of underground rooms, Mr Macron said in a speech from the Louvre room where the Mona Lisa is displayed.

Mr Macron did not disclose the cost, estimated to run into hundreds of millions of euros, to modernise the most visited museum in the world, which is plagued with overcrowding and outdated facilities.

The Louvre's latest overhaul dates back to the 1980s, when the iconic glass pyramid was unveiled. However, the museum is not up to international standards anymore.

Louvre Director Laurence des Cars had expressed a series of concerns to Culture Minister Rachida Dati earlier this month saying the museum is threatened by "obsolescence".

Read more: Environmental protestors throw soup at iconic Mona Lisa in Louvre Museum

Read more: British tourists face €5 surcharge for top French attractions because they're not in EU

The current room housing the Mona Lisa is overcrowded. Picture: Getty

According to the document first released by French newspaper Le Parisien, Ms des Cars warned about the gradual degradation of the building due to water leaks, temperature variations and other issues "endangering the preservation of artworks".

The pyramid that serves at the museum's entrance, unveiled in 1989 as part of late President Francois Mitterrand's project, now appears outdated.

The place is not properly insulated from the cold and the heat tends to amplify noise, making the space uncomfortable for both the public and the staff, Ms des Cars stressed.

In addition, the museum suffers from a lack of food offerings and restroom facilities, she said.

"We're faced with a collective challenge," an official at the French presidency said. "That is, how can we adapt the Louvre to expectations, welcome visitors from across the world in comfortable conditions and also be leading a commitment for artistic and cultural education?"

The Louvre in Paris. Picture: Getty

The financing needed for such a major renovation has not been specified, but any renovation work at the former royal palace is expected to be costly and technically complicated.

The Pompidou Centre, another major museum in Paris, is set to close to undergo a five-year renovation worth 262 million euros (£219 million), starting from the end of the year.

Half of the Louvre's budget is financed by the French state, including the wages of the 2,200 employees.

The other half is provided by private funds including ticket sales, earnings from restaurants, shops and bookings for special events, as well as patrons and other partners. That includes the United Arab Emirates' financing for the right to use the brand for the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.

Questions have also arisen about how the Mona Lisa should be displayed.

Ms des Cars asked for the issue to be "reassessed", suggesting a possible transfer of the museum's most popular attraction to another room that would be specifically dedicated to it, which is what Mr Macron has said will happen.

The Mona Lisa is now being shown behind protective glass in the museum's largest room, overcrowded with long, noisy queues of visitors eager to take a selfie with Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece.

Emmanuel Macron at the Louvre on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Some other paintings in the room by the greatest Venetian painters like Titian and Veronese go unnoticed by many.

The museum's latest big renovation in the 1980s was designed to receive four million annual visitors.

Last year, the Louvre received 8.7 million visitors, more than three-quarters being foreigners mostly from the United States, China and neighbouring countries Italy, the UK, Germany and Spain.