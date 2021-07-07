Love Island: Security alert as intruder removed from villa

7 July 2021, 14:59

The Love Island villa was reportedly broken into by YouTuber Omer Majid
The Love Island villa was reportedly broken into by YouTuber Omer Majid. Picture: Shutterstock / Instagram
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Love Island bosses have been forced into putting the iconic villa on lockdown after an intruder was removed from the set on Tuesday evening.

Islanders were kept away from the section of the Majorcan house that was broken into while a deep clean took place as part of the programme's strict Covid guidelines.

It is understood the intruder, identified as YouTuber Omer Majid, did not come into contact with any of the contestants.

A Love Island spokesman said: "Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the villa with immediate effect.

"The safety of both our islanders and our production crew remains our primary concern.

"As part of our stringent Covid safety measures, the villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew."

Read more: Dr Alex George appointed mental health ambassador by Boris Johnson

Read more: Boyfriend of Love Island star Dani Dyer facing jail over £34,000 scam

Bosses for the hit ITV show are now investigating the security breach.

He broke into the villa to record footage for his social media in an effort to earn followers.

Footage of the vlogger's capture reportedly shows him crawling through the lavish pad before having “you’re trespassing” shouted at him by security staff.

He reportedly said he had been planning his route into the famed accommodation for days.

“It was really secure to be honest. They had people patrolling all the time and watch towers," he told the Daily Star.

Read more: Friends remember Caroline Flack to mark year since her death

Read more: Caroline Flack left note for boyfriend Lewis Burton before tragic death

The YouTuber said he dressed all in black and tried making his way into the house with his cameraman, who was caught by security prior to entry.

Tuesday's episode saw bombshells Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford enter the villa.

The pair arrived after the girls had been taken out and treated to a brunch.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lorry drivers have had their hours extended temporarily to help fix the shortage.

Lorry drivers' hours temporarily extended to help fix shortage
Boris Johnson wants this to be the last time England is in lockdown

When does lockdown end - and what happens afterwards?

A police officer speaks to an England fan ahead of the quarter-final with Ukraine last Sunday.

Police forces urge fans not to 'drink too much too early' ahead of Denmark game
Sir Keir Starmer warned of millions having to isolate each week

PMQs: Millions could be told to isolate each week after 'Freedom Day', Starmer warns PM
Rebekah Vardy has suceeded in the latest legal round of Wagatha Christie

Wagatha Christie: Rebecca Vardy claims partial victory against Coleen Rooney
England Play Denmark In The Euro 2020 Semi-Final later today

Fans flock to pubs hours ahead of England's Euro 2020 clash vs Denmark

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's essential question about the Government's Covid strategy

James O'Brien's essential question about the Government's Covid strategy
The caller explained just what some fans were doing

Euro 2020: Wembley steward's shocking tale of fan fake test results to get into matches
The surge has been attributed to Euro 2020 demand

Supermarkets warn of 'beer shortages' due to Euro 2020 'surge in demand'
The warning comes the day after the government announced a change to the rules

Hospitality industry warns of 'summer of disruption' due to self-isolation rules
Gavin Williamson 'least strategic person' in Westminster, Shadow Schools Min. fumes

Gavin Williamson 'least strategic person' in Westminster, Shadow Schools Min. fumes
Government must prove scrapping of school bubbles 'isn't political', says teacher union

Government must prove scrapping of school bubbles 'isn't political', says teachers union

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London