Love Island: Security alert as intruder removed from villa

The Love Island villa was reportedly broken into by YouTuber Omer Majid. Picture: Shutterstock / Instagram

By Nick Hardinges

Love Island bosses have been forced into putting the iconic villa on lockdown after an intruder was removed from the set on Tuesday evening.

Islanders were kept away from the section of the Majorcan house that was broken into while a deep clean took place as part of the programme's strict Covid guidelines.

It is understood the intruder, identified as YouTuber Omer Majid, did not come into contact with any of the contestants.

A Love Island spokesman said: "Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the villa with immediate effect.

"The safety of both our islanders and our production crew remains our primary concern.

"As part of our stringent Covid safety measures, the villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew."

Bosses for the hit ITV show are now investigating the security breach.

He broke into the villa to record footage for his social media in an effort to earn followers.

Footage of the vlogger's capture reportedly shows him crawling through the lavish pad before having “you’re trespassing” shouted at him by security staff.

He reportedly said he had been planning his route into the famed accommodation for days.

“It was really secure to be honest. They had people patrolling all the time and watch towers," he told the Daily Star.

The YouTuber said he dressed all in black and tried making his way into the house with his cameraman, who was caught by security prior to entry.

Tuesday's episode saw bombshells Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford enter the villa.

The pair arrived after the girls had been taken out and treated to a brunch.