Breaking News

Love Island winner jailed after out-of-control dog mauled runner

29 January 2025, 11:51 | Updated: 29 January 2025, 12:10

Jack Fincham and his dog, Elvis.
Jack Fincham and his dog, Elvis. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A Love Island winner has been jailed after his out-of-control dog mauled a runner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Fincham was sentenced to six weeks behind bars after his dog, named Elvis, attacked a man.

The black Cane Corso bit a runner in Swanley, Kent, in September 2022.

Fincham pleaded guilty to the charge at Southend-on-Sea Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He faced two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.

A second incident had occurred in Grays, Essex, in June 2024, but no injuries were reported following that incident.

Read more: Over 4,500 XL bullies seized a year on from ban, as police chiefs warn of 'huge cost' of housing dangerous dogs

Read more: Traffickers who tried to smuggle £45m worth of drugs caught after sending photo of dog showing phone number on collar

The 32-year-old, who won Love Island in 2018, gave a thumbs up as he was led to the cells at Southend Magistrates' Court as a woman in the public gallery wept.

Presiding magistrate Anne Wade, sentencing, said that Fincham was subject to a suspended sentence order at the time of the incident in Swanley in Kent.

The order, for an unrelated driving matter, was of 12 weeks custody suspended for 18 months.

Ms Wade said this order would be activated in part, adding that "we find no reason not to do so".

"The dog was in a public place not abiding by the conditions to be muzzled and kept on a lead," she said.

Fincham was ordered to pay £3,680 in total, including a £2,000 contribution to kennelling costs, a fine of £961 and £200 compensation to Mr Sudell.

Richard Cooper, for Fincham, said the defendant "has no savings".

Ms Wade said Fincham could pay in instalments, initially at £400 per month.

She made an order that the dog must be muzzled in public places, be kept on a lead and not be left alone with anyone under the age of 16.

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has given her support for a third runway at Heathrow Airport

Cleared for take off: Chancellor backs plans for 'badly needed' third runway at Heathrow Airport in 'fight' for growth

The government has announced a TV license shakeup.

Fury as TV licence fee shake-up could see viewers forced to pay - even if they only watch Netflix

Mont Blanc in the Graian Alps (File)

British skier, 55, killed in 'very large' avalanche at ski resort in French Alps

Rachel Reeves said Oxford and Cambridge could be the 'Silicon Valley of Europe'

Ready for take off? Rachel Reeves set to back Heathrow expansion as she outlines plan to boost economy

Miami Beach, Florida, Publix grocery store, Coca Cola, Sprite, soda bottles and 12 packs on shelf

'Limited distribution to UK' of Coca-Cola soft drinks containing high levels of chlorate, Food Standards Agency says

The toad was found inside a bag of parsnips

'Unexpected item in the bagging area': Shock as woman discovers live toad inside bag of Sainsbury's parsnips

More than third of drivers have accidentally driven in bus lane, new survey suggests

More than third of drivers have accidentally driven in bus lane, new survey suggests

John Perumbalath

Bishop of Liverpool denies sexual assault and harassment allegations

Rescuers carry a victim on a stretcher after a stampede in Prayagraj

At least 15 feared dead in crush at religious festival in India

No code is uncrackable. an unidentifiable computer hacker using a smartphone to hack into a computer network at night.

Cyber threat towards UK Government 'severe and advancing quickly' - as resilience levels 'lower' than Whitehall estimated
XL Bullies are largely banned in the UK

Over 4,500 XL bullies seized a year on from ban, as police chiefs warn of 'huge cost' of housing dangerous dogs

French President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech to announce a multi-year overhaul, long-term investments to modernise the Louvre museum

British tourists to be charged more for entry to the Louvre because UK left the EU

Rachel Reeves said Oxford and Cambridge could be the 'Silicon Valley of Europe'

Reeves vows to 'fight for growth' with launch of 'Europe's Silicon Valley', as Starmer invokes spirit of Thatcher

Fashion chain Quiz is on the brink of falling into administration.

High street fashion chain on the brink of administration with 62 stores at risk

Peter Mandelson on Tuesday

Peter Mandelson 'approved as UK ambassador to US' despite fears over past criticisms of Trump

Essex Police is making all of its PCSOs redundant

Police force to get rid of all support officers because of £5 million funding shortfall

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boom's Supersonic XB-1 demonstrator is the first civil aircraft to break the sound barrier since the Concorde

‘New Concorde’ breaks sound barrier during test flight, as owner 'plans commercial trips'

Strictly tour cast

Wynne Evans breaks silence over 'axe' from Strictly live tour following vile sexual comment about co-star
The UK is in an "accelerating jobs car crash"

UK jobs market ‘like after 2008 crash’, recruitment chief warns - as he urges Labour to axe national insurance hike
The 2025 Doomsday Clock time is displayed after the time reveal held by The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists at the United States Institute of Peace on January 28, 2025

‘Continuing on the current path is a form of madness’ - Doomsday Clock moves closer than ever to midnight
Mohamed Samak is accused of killing his wife Joanne

University hockey coach 'stabbed wife to death at home near Birmingham' and claimed she killed herself
Inverness, UK. 28 Nov 2024. Construction site of the new HMP Highland prison in Inverness

Green rules cause delays to thousands of new prison cells, as soaring jail population threatens fresh crisis
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari is 'not sad' their marriage ended as he reveals 'weirdest thing' about relationship
The tail of an Air Busan passenger plane with 176 people on board has caught fire before take-off at an airport in South Korea.

Fire breaks out on plane in South Korea with 170 passengers onboard

Sharif, 43, is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 40 years for torturing and murdering his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif.

Sara Sharif’s killer dad moved to infamous ‘Monster Mansion’ jail holding serial killers, rapists and terrorists
Strictly tour cast

Strictly 'axes Wynne Evans from live tour' following vile sexual comment about co-star

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims
King Charles wipes away a tear as he listens to survivors tell their stories at Auschwitz

Charles wipes away tears during Auschwitz liberation service after paying a heartfelt Holocaust Memorial Day tribute

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News