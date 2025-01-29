Breaking News

Love Island winner jailed after out-of-control dog mauled runner

Jack Fincham and his dog, Elvis. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A Love Island winner has been jailed after his out-of-control dog mauled a runner.

Jack Fincham was sentenced to six weeks behind bars after his dog, named Elvis, attacked a man.

The black Cane Corso bit a runner in Swanley, Kent, in September 2022.

Fincham pleaded guilty to the charge at Southend-on-Sea Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He faced two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out-of-control dog.

A second incident had occurred in Grays, Essex, in June 2024, but no injuries were reported following that incident.

The 32-year-old, who won Love Island in 2018, gave a thumbs up as he was led to the cells at Southend Magistrates' Court as a woman in the public gallery wept.

Presiding magistrate Anne Wade, sentencing, said that Fincham was subject to a suspended sentence order at the time of the incident in Swanley in Kent.

The order, for an unrelated driving matter, was of 12 weeks custody suspended for 18 months.

Ms Wade said this order would be activated in part, adding that "we find no reason not to do so".

"The dog was in a public place not abiding by the conditions to be muzzled and kept on a lead," she said.

Fincham was ordered to pay £3,680 in total, including a £2,000 contribution to kennelling costs, a fine of £961 and £200 compensation to Mr Sudell.

Richard Cooper, for Fincham, said the defendant "has no savings".

Ms Wade said Fincham could pay in instalments, initially at £400 per month.

She made an order that the dog must be muzzled in public places, be kept on a lead and not be left alone with anyone under the age of 16.

This story is being updated