Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti has almost '£1m of valuables' stolen from LA home

Davide shot to fame after winning Love Island. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti has had almost £1 million of possessions stolen from his Los Angeles home.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Italian reality star told his Instagram followers that the £930,000 burglary all happened within “six minutes.”

"I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has displayed their concern and DMing me and asking why I have been quiet over socials," he wrote.

"As you all know I'm living in LA atm [at the moment]. Our home got broken into and was robbed of nearly $1.2m worth of precious and personal belongings gone within 6 minutes...

Read more: Molly-Mae was 'solo parenting' and 'struggling' days before split with Tommy Fury -as Mum of his friend denies baby rumours

Read more: Love Island star Molly-Mae announces split from Tommy Fury after 5-year relationship

"Just goes to show the saying is true, ‘the evil always target the pure-hearted’ but I'm trying to stay positive that the good people will always win in the end!"

Davide had almost £1 million stolen from his home. Picture: Instagram

The valuables were stolen 'within six minutes'. Picture: Instagram

Sanclimenti, who moved to California after splitting from fellow Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, told fans he would like to "take a few days to reset, change house and keep moving forward."

"Unfortunately, I have recently made the decision to end our relationship and to go our separate ways," Ekin-Su posted at the time of their break up.

"Break-ups are never easy for any couple, and we hope that our privacy will be respected at this time."

Sanclimenti responded, claiming Ekin-Su changed their agreed-upon break-up statement.

"Life sometimes reserves surprises and suddenly wakes you up," he posted.

"Ekin and I, just after the ski holidays, decided to go different ways.

"It was a joint decision but I was waiting to make it public to respect her time in the show [The Traitors].

"I don't know why the agreed statement changed last minute."

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti attend the European Premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts". Picture: Getty

This comes as Love Island legends Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced their split after five years together.

Influencer Molly-Mae took to Instagram to confirm her split from the boxer.

The post read: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all. Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."

Fury also took to Instagram to share a similar statement.

He said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

"Bambi is our priority."

The couple welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023.