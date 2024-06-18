‘I couldn’t breathe’: Love Island star reveals he ‘nearly died’ after suffering allergic reaction during flight to Dubai

18 June 2024, 08:44

Love Island star Jack Fowler recounted the ordeal on social media
Love Island star Jack Fowler recounted the ordeal on social media. Picture: Instagram/JackFowler
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Love Island star Jack Fowler has revealed he 'nearly died' after suffering an allergic reaction while on a flight to Dubai.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fowler said he was flying with Emirates Airlines when he let staff members know about his 'severe nut allergy'.

He claims he told the onboard flight attendant "twice" before he was given a chicken curry, which he says contained cashew nuts.

"I wasn't given a menu to choose from, instead I was asked directly if I wanted chicken or fish. I opted for the chicken," Fowler wrote on social media.

He claims he had already told flight attendant about his severe nut allergy at this point and was "told there were no nuts in the chicken curry."

"When I received the meal I asked the same flight attendant again to make sure, and again was told that it does not have nuts included," he continued. "Trusting my flight attendant I began to eat the chicken curry."

It turns out the meal was a cashew nut chicken curry, Fowler claimed.

Read More: Dario G star Paul Spencer dies aged 53 following cancer diagnosis

Read More: Arsenal and Everton footballer Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

It was at this point that Fowler's throat "immediately closed up" and his breathing became "extremely difficult".

Flight attendants rushed to his aid, giving him five tanks worth of oxygen and helping him to administer his adrenaline pen.

He reportedly told crew members: "If you don't land this plane soon, I will die."

Fowler says he was given five tanks worth of oxygen
Fowler says he was given five tanks worth of oxygen. Picture: JackFowler/Instagram

Fowler was then rushed to Dubai Airport for further treatment.

He wrote on Instagram: "What needs to happen for Airlines to take food allergies seriously?"

"It is not good enough....You are responsible for your passengers and their safety."

LBC has contacted Emirates Airlines for comment.

Passengers with nut allergies are regularly told to tell the airline about their allergy so that nuts are not sold on the flight.

Airlines still tend to sell products which contain traces of nuts, though avoid selling full packets of peanuts.

Some airlines, such as EasyJet, do not sell nuts at all.

