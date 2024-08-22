Some loyalty cards are an 'outright rip off', warns Which?, as group calls for crackdown on 'questionable' discounts

22 August 2024, 12:46

Some loyalty cards are a rip-off, an investigation has claimed
Some loyalty cards are a rip-off, an investigation has claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Many loyalty card schemes ostensibly offering discounts are a "rip-off", according to an investigation by consumer group Which?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The group looked at the pricing history of 12,000 products at supermarkets and healthy and beauty chains to work out how many of the prices available to members of the scheme were "genuine" savings.

Researchers looked at one "snapshot" day to examine how many times the non-member prices on items with loyalty discounts had been in place during the previous six months

At Boots, 10% of products had been at their non-member price for less than half the time, and at Superdrug, that was 16% of products.

Among supermarkets, that figure was at 10% for Tesco, 5% at Sainsbury's and 3% at Co-op.

This suggests that many of the discounts on offer were "questionable", although most were not misleading, according to Which?

Read more: Tesco announce big change to how it displays Clubcard prices - and it could save you money

Read more: 'Entirely false and insulting': Row breaks out after Waitrose unseated as most expensive supermarket in UK

Boots on Oxford Street
Boots on Oxford Street. Picture: Getty

Which? found that products at Boots and Superdrug were raised to a higher price before going on offer.

For example at Boots, an electric toothbrush was at a non-member price of £400, compared to a price for members of £150. This product was only £400 for 13 days before, before which it was £150 for everyone.

Overall, researchers showed that Superdrug’s loyalty prices gave an average 33% discount off the non-member price.

That compared with 25% off at Morrisons, 24% at Sainsbury’s and 23% at Tesco, and 10% off at both Co-op and Boots.

Which? said the discounts might not be as good as they appear if the non-member price had not been in place very long, or was considerably higher than the price at other shops.

Superdrug in Liverpool
Superdrug in Liverpool. Picture: Getty

The group is now calling for the Competition and Markets Authority to tackle "questionable" pricing practices.

Ele Clark, Which? Retail Editor, said: "Loyalty cards are increasingly big business, with the explosion in two-tier pricing meaning shoppers will often pay a lot more if they aren't a member of the retailer's scheme. But while the discounts can look impressive, many shoppers are growing suspicious of non-member prices that seem high.

"We looked at the pricing history of thousands of products and found that, while the majority of discounts were not misleading, there were some questionable non-member prices and some examples that looked like an outright rip-off. Meanwhile some products were always, or almost always, on loyalty promotion, making it difficult to spot a genuine deal.

"Guidance on pricing laws needs to be updated to include loyalty pricing, to help regulators crack down if businesses break the rules. The CMA should continue to monitor loyalty pricing practices across key consumer sectors and be ready to use its new powers to take action against retailers that don’t comply."

Sainsbury's in Birmingham
Sainsbury's in Birmingham. Picture: Getty

A Boots spokesman said: “All promotions, including Price Advantage [loyalty offers], are assessed against all applicable laws and guidelines set out by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute.”

A Superdrug spokesman said its loyalty cards offered "genuine value and savings" and that it regularly compared prices elsewhere on the market to ensure this.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Farhan Asif

Pakistani court extends custody of man charged over Southport misinformation

Nathalie Fay has been arrested

Hangover star arrested for 'punching boyfriend square in the face'

The pearl has now been sold at auction

The largest Scottish freshwater pearl found in living memory has been sold at auction for a world-record breaking price

The Met Office has confirmed Storm Lilian will hit the UK on Friday

Met Office confirms exact date Storm Lilian is set to hit UK with 80mph winds

Breaking
One of the American bulldogs on the loose after the incident on Hereford Close in Rubery

Hunt for American bulldogs on the loose after man found dead in back garden near Birmingham

A man is seen throwing a water bottle as protesters stand next to a fence, some holding flags, while others try to scale the fencing

Thousands attempt to storm Indonesian parliament after changes to election law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky visits border for first time since Ukrainian forces entered Kursk

Eddie Hampshire (left) is wanted on suspicion of murder in relation to the death of Claudiu-Carol Kondor (bottom right).

Manhunt for second suspect after Amazon delivery driver 'dragged to death' - as another man is arrested

Bristol, UK. 19th July, 2024. Managed motorway speed restrictions are in place due to the volume of traffic heading south towards Devon and Cornwall.

August bank holiday getaway: Drivers to make 19.2 million journeys as experts predict best times to travel

The Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion

French destroyer rescues 29 mariners from oil tanker attacked in Red Sea

An Israeli tank near the Israeli-Gaza border

Israeli strikes kill at least 16 in Gaza, Palestinian officials say

The man hit the waitress with a plate

Shocking moment man slaps Nando's employee with plate in 'unprovoked' assault

Flowers and tributes for the victims of the attack in Southport

Sick scammers use fake live-streams to cash in on funeral of Southport stabbing victim

The Liberal Democrats are calling for Taylor Swift to receive the Freedom of the City of London as the Eras Tour, expected to boost the British economy by nearly £1bn and London’s economy by £300m, wraps up its European leg in the capital.

Give Taylor Swift Freedom of the City, Lib Dems say as they praise Eras tour for filling 'blank space' in economy

Ukrainian servicemen ride a tank after returning from Russia near the Russian-Ukrainian border

Ukrainian drone attack causes fire at Russian military facility

Pupils at E-ACT City Heights Academy in Tulse Hill, south west Londo

Top GCSE grades fall but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels as thousands of pupils receive results

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tennis star Andy Murray has been immortalised in a new mural

Sir Andy Murray immortalised at the tennis club where he learned to play with 20ft mural

Body of British tech tycoon Mike Lynch among five recovered from superyacht - as daughter, 18, remains unaccounted for

Body of British tech tycoon Mike Lynch among five recovered from superyacht - as daughter, 18, remains unaccounted for
Oprah Winfrey speaks during the Democratic National Convention

Oprah Winfrey backs Kamala Harris during surprise Democratic convention speech

Oprah Winfrey takes swipe at JD Vance.

Oprah Winfrey mocks JD Vance with shoutout to 'childless cat ladies', urging voters to 'choose common sense' at DNC
HMP Fosse Way is Britain's newest prison

Six arrested after prisoner beaten to death at Britain’s newest  jail day before he was due to be released
A woman receives Lecanemab, sold under the brand name Leqembi, at a hospital in Tokyo

'Game-changing' Alzheimer's drug Lecanemab gets the green light - but it won't be available on the NHS
The fifth body bag is brought ashore at the harbour in Porticello by rescue workers searching for the six tourists missing after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank in a storm on Monday whilst moored around half a mile off the Sicilian coast.

Fifth body recovered from wreck of Bayesian superyacht as search resumes in Sicily for sixth missing passenger
Beyoncé threatens Donald Trump with legal action over campaign video

Beyoncé threatens Donald Trump with legal action over campaign video

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks during the Democratic National Convention

Walz thanks convention ‘for bringing the joy’ as he accepts nomination

Calls to NSPCC helpline over children being smacked and hit triple in a year

Concerned calls to NSPCC helpline over children being physically punished triple in a year

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III Visits Southport To Meet Local Community And Emergency Services

King Charles meets families of three girls killed in Southport stabbing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie

Prince Harry 'wins' against Meghan Markle as couple makes major call over Archie and Lilibet
King Charles met with survivors of the Southport attacks

King expresses 'sympathy and empathy' during visit to Southport to meet survivors of fatal knife attack

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit