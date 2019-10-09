Lucky Brit scoops entire £170m EuroMillions prize

One lucky British person has won £170m. Picture: PA

One lucky person has become Britain's biggest ever lottery winner after scooping a £170m prize.

A ticket bought somewhere in the UK has won the entire EuroMillions jackpot.

Camelot hasn't yet released any more details about where the winning ticket.The player matched all five main numbers - 07, 10, 15, 44, 49 - and the two lucky stars - 03, 12 - in Tuesday's draw.The winner was instantly given a fortune bigger than that of Ed Sheeran.

The lucky individual would be able to purchase 472 of the latest Rolls Royce Phantom VIIIs, a car with a starting price of £360,000, or 41,544 annual season rail tickets from Brighton to London terminals, which cost £4,092 from October.

They could also afford 147,954 iPhone 11 ProMaxes. The Apple handset costs £1,149.

The could also afford 850 tickets to space with Virgin Galactic.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "One incredibly lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight's enormous £170 million EuroMillions jackpot. They are now the UK's biggest ever winner. Players all across the country are urged to check their tickets as soon as possible.

"It's been a fantastic year for UK EuroMillions players with an amazing five jackpot wins. In June, one lucky ticket-holder, who chose to remain anonymous, became one of the UK's biggest ever winners after scooping a £123 million jackpot. As always, the team are on hand to support and help guide the new winner as they start their adventure with their life-changing win."

"Every EuroMillions ticket sold helps contribute to the more than £30 million raised every week for Good Causes by The National Lottery - funding everything from local community projects to supporting the nation's athletes."