Lucky Brit scoops entire £170m EuroMillions prize

9 October 2019, 09:52

One lucky British person has won £170m
One lucky British person has won £170m. Picture: PA

One lucky person has become Britain's biggest ever lottery winner after scooping a £170m prize.

A ticket bought somewhere in the UK has won the entire EuroMillions jackpot.

Camelot hasn't yet released any more details about where the winning ticket.The player matched all five main numbers - 07, 10, 15, 44, 49 - and the two lucky stars - 03, 12 - in Tuesday's draw.The winner was instantly given a fortune bigger than that of Ed Sheeran.

The lucky individual would be able to purchase 472 of the latest Rolls Royce Phantom VIIIs, a car with a starting price of £360,000, or 41,544 annual season rail tickets from Brighton to London terminals, which cost £4,092 from October.

They could also afford 147,954 iPhone 11 ProMaxes. The Apple handset costs £1,149.

The could also afford 850 tickets to space with Virgin Galactic.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "One incredibly lucky ticket-holder has scooped tonight's enormous £170 million EuroMillions jackpot. They are now the UK's biggest ever winner. Players all across the country are urged to check their tickets as soon as possible.

"It's been a fantastic year for UK EuroMillions players with an amazing five jackpot wins. In June, one lucky ticket-holder, who chose to remain anonymous, became one of the UK's biggest ever winners after scooping a £123 million jackpot. As always, the team are on hand to support and help guide the new winner as they start their adventure with their life-changing win."

"Every EuroMillions ticket sold helps contribute to the more than £30 million raised every week for Good Causes by The National Lottery - funding everything from local community projects to supporting the nation's athletes."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Extinction Rebellion: Met asks other police forces to help handle climate change protests

Curfew imposed in Ecuador as indigenous groups lead violent anti-austerity protests

Thomas Cook UK shops sold to Hays Travel saving thousands of jobs

England will walk off pitch if players racially abused in Bulgaria

People 'will form human shield if Turkey attacks northern Syria'

The News Explained

Jo Maugham was one of the lawyers taking Boris Johnson to court

No-Deal Brexit Court Case: Theo Usherwood Explains The Verdict
Extinction Rebellion protesters

Extinction Rebellion Protests: Where Are They And What Roads Are They Blocking?
LBC Explains Boris Johnson's Brexit Proposal

LBC Explainer: Boris Johnson's Brexit Proposal

Theo Usherwood explained Labour's Brexit chaos

Theo Usherwood Explains The Labour Party Conference Brexit Vote Chaos
John McDonnell pledges a 32-hour work week

LBC Explains Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's Speech