Lucky lottery ticket holder claims £171m EuroMillions prize

A ticket holder has claimed the EuroMillions prize. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A lucky ticket-holder has come forward to claim Friday's £171m EuroMillions jackpot, the third biggest National Lottery win.

It is the sixth EuroMillions jackpot in Britain this year, but falls relatively short of the £195m record win in July.

This ticket-holder will become richer than Adele and Harry Styles, who are estimated to be worth £150m and £100m respectively.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "What an amazing year for UK EuroMillions players.

"We are delighted to have received a claim for the third biggest ever win and look forward to supporting the ticket-holder and helping them to start to enjoy their truly life-changing win."

The winner can decide whether to go public after their ticket is validated and thye get their hands on the mammoth haul.

The most recent winners to go public were Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, who won £184m in May.