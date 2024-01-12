Body pulled from river in search for missing Lucy Charles, 39, whose belongings were found on bank

12 January 2024, 16:23 | Updated: 12 January 2024, 16:34

Lucy was missing for three weeks
Lucy was missing for three weeks. Picture: North Wales Police

By Will Taylor

A body has been found in the search for missing Lucy Charles, whose belongings were discovered by a river.

The 39-year-old was last seen walking past a pub in Bangor-on-Dee, Wrexham, on December 22.

Personal items were found on the bank of the Dee close to a water treatment works.

Police carried out weeks of extensive searches but confirmed on Friday that a body was taken out of the river.

North Wales Police's Chief Inspector Stephen Roberts said: "Formal identification is yet to take place, but Lucy's family have been informed, and are being supported by specialist officers.

Last known moment of Lucy Charles, missing for two weeks as clothes found close to river

Lucy was feared to have gone in the River Dee
Lucy was feared to have gone in the River Dee. Picture: North Wales Police
A body has been found in the search for Lucy Charles
A body has been found in the search for Lucy Charles. Picture: North Wales Police

"The local coroner has also been informed. My thoughts are with Lucy's family and friends at this difficult time."

Earlier on Friday, police released CCTV of Lucy's last known moments.

She was seen wearing a high-vis jacket as she passed the Royal Oak pub at 5.34pm on December 22.

Officers had asked anyone who went to the pub and parked in the car park between 5pm and 6pm to come forward.

Ch Ins Roberts said the last three weeks had been a "particularly difficult time" for her family.

He had also warned previously that the Dee had been in a "very dangerous state of flooding" recently as he warned the public from going too close.

