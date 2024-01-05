Last known moment of Lucy Charles, missing for two weeks as clothes found close to river

The last known sighting of Lucy Charles before she went missing two weeks ago. Picture: North Wales Police

By Kit Heren

This is the last known moment of Lucy Charles, a woman who went missing in north Wales two weeks ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police are desperately hunting for Ms Charles, who was last spotted on the evening of December 22 in Bangor-on-Dee, close to the border with England.

Ms Charles was wearing a hi-vis vest over the top of a navy padded coat, khaki leggings and black boots when she was seen walking along Station Road near the Royal Oak pub at around 5.34pm that evening.

She is 5ft 6in tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and glasses.

Officers previously said they had found some of her belongings on the bank of the River Dee close to the water treatment works.

Read more: Body found in search for missing woman who disappeared just days before Christmas

Read more: Body found in search for missing fell runner in the North Pennines

Lucy Charles. Picture: North Wales Police

Now they have released the final known picture of Ms Charles amid serious concerns for her wellbeing.

Detective Sergeant Jenna Hughes said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Lucy.

"Specialist searches are being conducted in the area, and we urge anyone who was travelling along Station Road in Bangor-on-Dee during the evening of December 22 to review any private or dashcam footage for sightings."

Chief Inspector Stephen Roberts said that the past two weeks have been "a particularly difficult time for Lucy’s family", especially as she was missing over Christmas.

Lucy Charles. Picture: North Wales Police

He added: "During the last two weeks we have carried out extensive enquiries and searches of both the river Dee and the local area.

"I would like to thank everyone who has assisted in the searches including the local mountain rescue team, the fire service, the police helicopter and the police under water search team who have carried out extensive water based searches in difficult weather and water conditions, from Bangor on Dee to Chester. Their searches continue to take place.

Lucy Charles. Picture: North Wales Police

"I would also like thank members of the public who have responded to our earlier appeals. My ask is for anyone who was in Bangor on Dee on these dates to think back- did you see Lucy at all?

"She was wearing a navy padded coat, significantly with a Hi-Viz vest, khaki-coloured leggings and black boots. If you feel that you did then please contact North Wales Police either online or 101, even if you are not certain it was Lucy, please let us know.

Lucy Charles. Picture: North Wales Police

'The River Dee is in a very dangerous state of flooding at this time and I would urge members of the public not to venture near the river.

"Our searches continue; and Lucy’s family are being kept informed. Finally, my thoughts remain with Lucy’s family at this difficult time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police urgently via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 46914.