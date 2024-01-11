Four main clues in desperate search for missing Lucy Charles, 39, after she vanished three weeks ago

11 January 2024, 14:51 | Updated: 11 January 2024, 14:52

Police have four main clues in their search for missing Lucy Charles.
Police have four main clues in their search for missing Lucy Charles. Picture: North Wales Police

By Jenny Medlicott

There are four main clues in the search for missing Lucy Charles, who disappeared three weeks ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Charles, 39, was last seen walking along a street in North Wales before she disappeared on December 22.

Police have carried out extensive searches for the missing 39-year-old since she disappeared three weeks ago.

She is 5ft 6in tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and glasses.

In a statement released last week, North Wales Police said: “It has been a particularly difficult time for Lucy’s family, especially given that we just had the Festive period.”

These are the four main clues in the police search for missing Lucy Charles.

Her personal items were found on a riverbank

After Ms Charles vanished police carried out “extensive searches” for the 39-year-old.

Police found Ms Charles’ personal items on the River Dee close to the Severn Trent Water Treatment Works during their search.

The River was close to flooding at the time

Police released a renewed appeal to the public for Ms Charles after her disappearance but warned the public not to “venture near the river” due to its “very dangerous state of flooding at the time”.

Read more: Grandson of murder victim Muriel McKay slams Met for ‘not searching farmland’ as family issue new plea to find body

Read more: Pensioner dies after falling into 130ft hole he dug into floor because 'a spirit revealed that gold was buried down there'

Lucy Charles has been missing for three weeks.
Lucy Charles has been missing for three weeks. Picture: North Wales Police

CCTV footage shows her last known movements

Ms Charles was last seen on CCTV walking down a street near Wrexham on December 22 at around 5:34pm.

Police released a photo from the footage as they issued a statement.

Stephen Roberts, chief inspector of North Wales Police, said: “Lucy was last seen on the 22 December in Station Road, Bangor on Dee at 5.34 pm when she was captured on CCTV walking past the Royal Oak.

“Since this time extensive searches have taken place which have led us to find personal items of Lucy’s on the bank of the River Dee close to the Severn Trent Water Treatment Works.

“During the last two weeks we have carried out extensive enquiries and searches of both the river Dee and the local area.

“I would like to thank everyone who has assisted in the searches including the local mountain rescue team, the fire service, the police helicopter and the police underwater search team who have carried out extensive water based searches in difficult weather and water conditions, from Bangor on Dee to Chester."

She was last seen on CCTV footage.
She was last seen on CCTV footage. Picture: North Wales Police
Police are continuing the search for Ms Charles.
Police are continuing the search for Ms Charles. Picture: North Wales Police

What she was wearing at the time

She was wearing a hi-vis vest over the top of a navy padded coat, khaki leggings and black boots while walking along Station Road near the Royal Oak pub at around 5.34pm that evening.

Police said in their most recent statement: “Our searches continue; and Lucy’s family are being kept informed. Finally, my thoughts remain with Lucy’s family at this difficult time.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact North Wales Police urgently via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 46914.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former US president Donald Trump, with lawyers Christopher Kise and Alina Habba, attends the closing arguments in the Trump Organisation civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court in the Manhat

Donald Trump in court for closing arguments in civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump arrives for closing arguments at New York Supreme Court

Judge in Donald Trump fraud trial faces bomb threat at home, as former president blasts 'terrible witch hunt'

Prince William presented Burrow with his CBE

Prince William hits back at Mike Tindall over 'One Pint Willy' nickname as he presents Rob Burrow with CBE

The note as in Iorwerth Avenue, Aberystwyth.

Police investigate poison pen letter telling Birmingham family to take ‘vomit-inducing’ accent ‘back to Brummyland’

Zac Goldsmith

Zac Goldsmith banned from driving after being caught speeding four times in London in less than four months

Geroge Michael will be able to see the late star return to the stage once again, almost a decade after his death, as a hologram following the success of ABBA Voyage

George Michael to return to stage as hologram, almost a decade after his death, following success of ABBA Voyage

Exclusive
Agnes Donaldson's Yorkshire Terrier Milly was killed by an XL Bully

'My wrist was broken by an XL Bully that also killed my dog - but I don't support the ban in Scotland'

The Microsoft logo

Microsoft lets cloud users keep personal data in Europe to ease privacy fears

Peter Bone

Wellingborough by-election date revealed after former Tory MP Peter Bone ousted following sexual misconduct probe

Wes Streeting has defended Labour's toothbrush training for children

'What's the alternative, let kids' teeth rot?' Streeting blasts 'nanny state' critics over Labour's toothbrush training

Donald Trump

Trump civil trial heads to closing arguments after bomb threat at judge’s home

Armed masked men have boarded the St Nikolas oil tanker near Iran

Iranian navy seizes oil tanker near Oman day after US and UK warships shot down Houthi rebels' rockets

The hole that pensioner João dug

Pensioner dies after falling into 130ft hole he dug into floor because 'a spirit revealed that gold was buried down there'
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson

Sven-Göran Eriksson will 'appreciate every day' and is happy just to wake up at morning after terminal cancer diagnosis

The British Government takes steps to ban the XL Bully breed after a number of fatal attacks

XL Bully dogs to be banned in Scotland after influx of breed across the northern border

Stephen Bradshaw is giving evidence to the inquiry

Post Office 'acted like mafia', Horizon IT inquiry hears, as investigator admits not being 'technically minded'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The university said it is in response to 'financial challenges'.

Russell Group university lowers entry requirements for overseas students in response to ‘financial challenges’
Russia Crackdown

Pro-war Russian political activist ‘questioned over terrorism offences’

Armed masked men have boarded the St Nikolas oil tanker near Iran

Masked gunmen storm oil tanker off Oman day after US and UK warships shot down Houthi rebels' rockets
The Met Office has revealed fresh snow maps for next week

Met Office snow maps reveal exact dates and locations Arctic blast will hit as temperatures plummet to -11C
Estonia’s President Alar Karis, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Tallinn, Estonia, on Thursday

Zelensky rules out ceasefire with Russia – saying Moscow would use it to rearm

People stand outside their offices after an earthquake was felt in Islamabad

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits Pakistan and Afghanistan

Stephen Bradshaw said all investigations were 'done correctly'

Post Office investigator says he ‘wasn’t told’ by bosses that anything was wrong with Horizon system
Wounded Palestinians run into Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, moments after an Israeli strike hit a building next to it on Wednesday

South Africa tells the UN top court Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

Marlene Engelhorn is planning to redistribute her wealth of £21.5m.

Millionaire heiress seeks 50 strangers to help her give away £21.5m she inherited

The electric bus caught fire this morning in Wimbledon

'Critical incident' declared as electric bus bursts into flames in Wimbledon

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been selected for the award.

Prince Harry to be honoured as ‘living legend of aviation’ as he’s inducted into Hall of Fame alongside Buzz Aldrin
Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit