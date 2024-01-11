Four main clues in desperate search for missing Lucy Charles, 39, after she vanished three weeks ago

There are four main clues in the search for missing Lucy Charles, who disappeared three weeks ago.

Ms Charles, 39, was last seen walking along a street in North Wales before she disappeared on December 22.

Police have carried out extensive searches for the missing 39-year-old since she disappeared three weeks ago.

She is 5ft 6in tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and glasses.

In a statement released last week, North Wales Police said: “It has been a particularly difficult time for Lucy’s family, especially given that we just had the Festive period.”

These are the four main clues in the police search for missing Lucy Charles.

Her personal items were found on a riverbank

After Ms Charles vanished police carried out “extensive searches” for the 39-year-old.

Police found Ms Charles’ personal items on the River Dee close to the Severn Trent Water Treatment Works during their search.

The River was close to flooding at the time

Police released a renewed appeal to the public for Ms Charles after her disappearance but warned the public not to “venture near the river” due to its “very dangerous state of flooding at the time”.

CCTV footage shows her last known movements

Ms Charles was last seen on CCTV walking down a street near Wrexham on December 22 at around 5:34pm.

Police released a photo from the footage as they issued a statement.

Stephen Roberts, chief inspector of North Wales Police, said: “Lucy was last seen on the 22 December in Station Road, Bangor on Dee at 5.34 pm when she was captured on CCTV walking past the Royal Oak.

“Since this time extensive searches have taken place which have led us to find personal items of Lucy’s on the bank of the River Dee close to the Severn Trent Water Treatment Works.

“During the last two weeks we have carried out extensive enquiries and searches of both the river Dee and the local area.

“I would like to thank everyone who has assisted in the searches including the local mountain rescue team, the fire service, the police helicopter and the police underwater search team who have carried out extensive water based searches in difficult weather and water conditions, from Bangor on Dee to Chester."

What she was wearing at the time

She was wearing a hi-vis vest over the top of a navy padded coat, khaki leggings and black boots while walking along Station Road near the Royal Oak pub at around 5.34pm that evening.

Police said in their most recent statement: “Our searches continue; and Lucy’s family are being kept informed. Finally, my thoughts remain with Lucy’s family at this difficult time.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact North Wales Police urgently via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 46914.