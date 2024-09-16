Mum of baby murdered by Lucy Letby 'kept in the dark' about circumstance of son's death by hospital - as she demands apology

16 September 2024, 19:44 | Updated: 16 September 2024, 19:55

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital
Lucy Letby is currently serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The mother of a baby boy murdered by Lucy Letby has demanded a face-to-face apology from the hospital medical director who she said "kept her in the dark" over the circumstances of her son's death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

She told the public inquiry into the events surrounding the crimes of the serial killer nurse that the first she knew that an individual was linked to Child C's death was when Cheshire Police phoned the family in the early hours of July 2018 to inform them someone had been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Giving evidence on Monday, Child C's mother said: "We absolutely had no idea that there had been layer upon layer upon layer of concern voiced by various people within the hospital about the conduct of Lucy Letby and her association with these deaths.

"And to not inform us of any of this and for us to get a phone call out of the blue from a police officer in the early hours of the morning... it was an absolute shock that day.

"We had not anticipated that that was going to happen."

The killer nurse forced air down a feeding tube and into the stomach of Child C who died in June 2015, days after another fatal attack on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Letby is currently serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital
Lucy Letby is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others. Picture: Getty

Child C's mother said she was not even aware that another infant had died the same week until the start of the criminal trial that followed.

She said her family had "endured years of anxiety and stress" from the initial arrest of Letby to her convictions.

She told the inquiry: "The events of that night and everything that has happened since have left an indelible mark upon us which will stay with us for the rest of our lives.

"We had suffered immeasurably from the moment our son collapsed.

"The trauma that we faced from then until now is thoroughly incomprehensible to anyone who has not endured it.

"I have been truly horrified as we have learnt more and more detail of the extent of information that was withheld from us by the management at the Countess of Chester."

Inquiry into Lucy Letby baby deaths case begins

The Thirlwall Inquiry has heard that when medical director Ian Harvey met Child C's mother in February 2017 he was aware at the time that serious concerns had been expressed by consultants that Letby had deliberately harmed babies and that a report had criticised the quality of the care provided to Child C and concluded his death may have been preventable.

She told the inquiry: "To find out now that all the time Ian Harvey met with us in February 2017 he was well aware of both the concerns about Letby and the report of our son's death did contain criticism is an absolute disgrace.

"I cannot understand this at all from the perspective of a medic or in fact any human level whatsoever.

"We continue to feel thoroughly betrayed this.

"It has affected our grief, compounded our distress and given us a general sense of distrust that we didn't have before."

She confirmed to counsel to the inquiry Rachel Langdale KC that she wanted a face-to-face apology from Mr Harvey.

She said: "Yes. I feel very strongly , I felt at the time that we were being misled, that we were being kept in the dark.

"I feel very strongly now that Ian Harvey was desperately trying to stop us from asking further questions by providing a whitewash, a glossover of a report and hoping we would just take his word for it and not ask any more questions.

"I feel we were treated extremely disrespectfully and I think it has added hugely to our distress at what was already a distressing time."

Chair of the inquiry Lady Justice Thirlwall at Liverpool Town Hall, ahead of hearings into the murders and attempted murders of babies by nurse Lucy Letby
The Thirlwall inquiry is expected to sit until early 2025, with findings published by late autumn of that year. . Picture: Alamy

Letby, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims.

The inquiry is expected to sit until early 2025, with findings published by late autumn of that year.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of the surviving and dead children involved in the case.

Read more: Keir Starmer praises 'remarkable progress' made by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in tackling migration

Read more: Nato chief says up to 'individual allies to make decision' on allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles inside Russia

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump gestures as he boards a plane

Suspect in apparent assassination bid ‘did not have line of sight to Trump’

A fundraiser has been launched for the family.

Grieving relatives pay tribute to mum and two teenagers found dead in Luton flat

The Titan submersible

‘All good here’ – one of last texts from Titan submersible revealed at hearing

Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh pictured after arrest as shooter appears in court charged with gun crimes

FBI confirms Donald Trump assassination suspect did not fire gun as he is charged with firearm offences

Rupert Murdoch

Hearing that could determine future of Murdoch media empire begins in US

A man carrying an umbrella walks past fallen tree branches on a street in Shanghai, China, in the aftermath of Typhoon Bebinca

Typhoon knocks out power to some homes in Shanghai

A car drives down a road in Springfield, Ohio

Ohio city of Springfield cancels cultural festival after furore over Haitians

Final words from the doomed Titan sub have been revealed at the inquiry into its implosion

OceanGate ex-employee reveals 'first red flag' about safety of submersible as image of doomed Titan sub revealed

Former pro boxer named 'The Beast' jailed for part in Rotherham asylum seeker riots after attacking police van

Former pro boxer named 'The Beast' jailed for part in Rotherham asylum seeker riots after attacking police van

Sheriff vehicles near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida

Man in court after ‘attempted assassination’ at Donald Trump’s golf club

A pipeline fire with flames shooting high into the air in La Porte, Texas

Households evacuated as pipeline explodes in Houston suburb

Tins of Heinz Baked Beans on a supermarket shelf in London, England, UK

Has Bean: Fans devastated as Heinz confirms beloved product has been discontinued

David Aston

Author and wife could be banned from their own £500k home after stalking neighbours

London, UK. 10th February, 2016. Junior doctors march on Parliment © Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News

Junior doctors in England vote to accept government pay deal worth 22.3% after two-year dispute

Dave Navarro, left, and Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction performing

Jane’s Addiction cancels tour in wake of onstage fracas

A destroyed bridge after recent floods in Jesenik, Czech Republic

Deadly flooding kills at least 16 people in Central Europe

Latest News

See more Latest News

The US Treasury building in Washington

US imposes sanctions on spyware firm behind tool used to spy on dissidents

Giorgia Meloni - Keir Starmer meeting in Rome

Keir Starmer praises 'remarkable progress' made by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in tackling migration
Nato chief says up to 'individual allies to make decision' over allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles inside Russia

Nato chief says up to 'individual allies to make decision' on allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles inside Russia
Former police chief Martin Hewitt has been appointed to lead the UK's new Border Security Command

New head of Border Security Command has had 'distinguished policing career' but nothing he has faced 'will compare to challenges of role'
Strictly's return comes after two of its stars were accused of abusive behaviour on set.

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Márquez shares emotional statement as show returns

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran’s president insists Tehran wants to negotiate over its nuclear programme

Israeli soldiers take up position next to buildings destroyed by the Israeli military in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes ‘kill 16 in Gaza, including four children’

French citizen Laurent Vinatier sits in a cage in a courtroom in Moscow

French citizen on trial for ‘unlawfully collecting Russian military information’

Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh pictured after arrest as shooter appears in court charged with gun crimes

Trump assassination suspect Ryan Routh pictured during arrest as shooter appears in court charged with gun crimes
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus president pardons 37 political prisoners

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit