Outrage as fundraiser set up by campaigner who wants to get Lucy Letby's conviction thrown out

24 August 2023, 14:17

A fundraiser has been set up for any potential Letby appeal - sparking outrage. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A fundraising campaign for Lucy Letby has sparked outrage after a California-based woman branded it potentially "the greatest miscarriage of justice" in Britain's history.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The killer nurse was given a whole life order for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more.

She could appeal the sentence, though it has not been confirmed whether she will choose to fight against it.

However, a fundraiser has been set up by Sarrita Adams, a scientific consultant based in California, who hopes to help Letby if she appeals.

Read more: Lucy Letby used secret code written in her diary to keep a catalogue of her horrific crimes, police reveal

She posted it on a website called "Science on Trial", which says it is the "first organisation dedicated to fighting for a new trial for Lucy Letby".

"Our first mission is to campaign for a new trial for Lucy Letby, who was recently convicted of murdering infants, under her care at the Countess of Chester Hospital, UK," the fundraiser said.

"Lucy Letby's trial may represent the greatest miscarriage of justice that the UK has ever witnessed. Through fundraising, researching, and legal assistance, we aim to ensure that Lucy Letby can have a fair trial where evidence is reliable.

Letby was jailed for killing and attempting to murder babies under her care. Picture: Police

"We are currently working to form a group of scientists, lawyers, and activists to aid in the upcoming appeal for Lucy Letby."

In a statement, she added: "We believe that Lucy's defence was not adequate, that there is more to this case which was not heard in court, which deserved to be heard, and that everyone deserves a fair trial. That is why we have come together to fight for the science to be brought to trial."

She attacked evidence presented to the jury during the trial surrounding insulin injections of the babies and testimony from a medical expert.

Read more: 'We stand by her': Friends of serial baby killer Lucy Letby refuse to believe she’s guilty

The website asks for solicitors, scientists, medical professionals, mathematicians, fundraising experts and marketing professionals to help, as well as "anyone with a passion for justice".

Adams does not appear to have added a "donate" function yet.

One link on the page goes to a website called Science on Trial, though with a different URL to the fundraiser, which includes reams of writing on the trial.

A fundraiser for any potential appeal from Letby has been set up. Picture: Social media

Adams' page on careers profile site Way Up says she has attended the University of Cambridge and University of California-Davis, and worked as a scientific consultant and research analyst.

One Twitter user said: "She is pure evil and rotten to her very core and rightly put away for life. Focus should be on the parents who lost their babies. An enquiry into why action was not taken earlier. Although one death is one too many."

Another said: "Unbelievable that some people are so desperate to jump on any bandwagon that they even choose to jump on this one.

"Pathetic and disrespectful in equal measure."

"Strange hill to die on," said a third.

Letby was given a whole life order on Monday for the murders and attempted murders of babies under her care at the Countess of Chester hospital between 2015 and 2016.

Sentencing her at Manchester Crown Court, Mr Justice Goss said her motive for killing the children will never be known.

He described the killings as "a cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder."

"You have no remorse. There are no mitigating factors... You will spend the rest of your life in prison," the judge said.

Letby was branded a "coward" as she refused to appear in court for her sentencing, prompting pressure on the government to compel those convicted of serious offences to be present when they are jailed.

