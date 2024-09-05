Lucy Letby 'hires new barrister' in bid to overturn murder convictions

5 September 2024, 23:43

Lucy Letby has reportedly hired a new lawyer
Lucy Letby has reportedly hired a new lawyer. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Lucy Letby has hired a new barrister in a bid to overturn her murder convictions on the grounds of unreliable evidence, reports claim.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Criminal defence specialist Mark McDonald, of Furnival Chambers, has taken over the infamous case and is reportedly in the process of gathering evidence.

After two trials and two attempts to appeal, Letby, 34, was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder seven others in July of this year following a second trial at Manchester Crown Court.

The crimes were said to have taken place during a stint working in the Countess of Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit between 2015 and 2016.

Read more: Lucy Letby wrote ‘I am evil’ on 'confession note' on advice of counsellors to deal with 'extreme stress', reports claim

Letby had been reluctant to lose Ben Myers KC, her original counsel, it has been claimed. But Mr Myers will reportedly stay on to appeal Letby’s recent conviction of the attempted murder of Baby K.

As reported by the Telegraph, Mr McDonald will take the case to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

“It’s accurate that I have taken over the case,” Mr McDonald told the publication.

A general view of the Countess of Chester Hospital, where nurse Lucy Letby used to work
A general view of the Countess of Chester Hospital, where nurse Lucy Letby used to work. Picture: Getty

“You don’t win a case arguing that the defence was bad, but on the fact that the evidence which was presented was unreliable.

“There are numerous experts who are coming forward to question the evidence.”

This week, it was revealed a sticky note containing killer nurse Lucy Letby's alleged ‘I am evil’ confession was written on the advice of a hospital counsellor.

During Letby's first two trials, jurors were told the note was an apparent confession that should be read "literally".

However, new evidence appears to show the note - which formed a key part of the prosecution's evidence during her first trial - was in fact written on the advice of medical professionals.

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Picture: Getty

But now The Guardian has revealed that the head of occupational health and wellbeing at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Kathryn de Beger, encouraged Letby to write the sticky note used as key evidence in the trial.

It's reported that the nurse wrote down her thoughts on the sticky note as was way of coping with "extreme stress".

It comes as Letby’s GP also reportedly advised her to write down the thoughts she was struggling with.

During the trial, Letby had previously claimed she wrote the note, which was discovered in her diary by police, when she was ‘panicking’ after being moved away from the hospital’s neonatal unit.

The post-it note in question contained the words: “I am evil I did this” - a supposed confession which the prosecution's case was built around.

Other scribbles on the small yellow note included: “I killed them on purpose because I am not good enough to care for them and I am a horrible evil person” and “hate".

However, the same notes written by Letby also include comments including: “Not good enough”, “Why me?”, “I haven’t done anything wrong” and “Police investigation slander discrimination victimisation”.

Sources close to the case have now told the Guardian that the Countess of Chester hospital’s own head of occupational health and wellbeing suggested writing down the intrusive thoughts.

Letby, of Hereford, was convicted of the murders and attempted murders of the babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital in August 2023.

The jury in Letby's trial, however, was unable to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder in relation to five children.

She went on to face a retrial in the same court, culminating in her conviction on seven counts of murder in July 2024.

However, recent months have seen an increasing number of questions raised surrounding the nurse's conviction - including reports that deceased tech tycoon Mike Lynch was set to look into the case prior to his death.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Yvette Cooper has outlined Labour's plans to 'smash the gangs'

Home Secretary sets out 'moral imperative' to smash smuggling gangs as authorities seize 40 small boats

Exclusive
Eric Pickles

Former minister Eric Pickles insists "no one spoke to him about cladding" after being criticised in Grenfell report

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden enters guilty plea to avoid tax trial months after gun conviction

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden

Joe Biden's son Hunter pleads guilty in tax evasion case

Colt Gray

First picture of 14-year-old Georgia school shooting suspect Colt Gray

Melania Trump

Melania Trump teases bombshell tell-all memoir and promises to reveal 'the truth'

Douglas Frost, Lily Fontaine, Nicholas Eden and Lewis Whiting of English Teacher

Indie band English Teacher wins Mercury Prize for This Could Be Texas

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair believes peace in the Middle East felt more achievable when he was in office

Tony Blair believes peace in the Middle East is 'further away' now than when he was in office

A man in a dark suit and a woman with blonde hair

Prosecutors object as Hunter Biden proposes entering plea to avoid tax trial

Donald Trump and Elon Musk (AP Photo)

Trump wants to create a government efficiency commission led by Elon Musk

Jenny Hastings, the wife of Scottish rugby star Scott Hastings, is currently missing

Family of former Scottish rugby star Scott Hastings 'absolutely heartbroken' as wife Jenny confirmed missing after wild swimming
Moon

Tiny glass beads suggest Moon had active volcanoes when dinosaurs roamed Earth

Exclusive
Claire Coutinho cast doubt on Ed Miliband's energy plans

Shadow Energy Secretary casts doubt on Ed Miliband's GB Energy plans, after bill passes vote

A car stuck in a flooded underpass

Man missing as torrential rains flood northern Italy

Ex-Maj Gen Roddis is a former commanding officer of The Highlanders, Royal Regiment of Scotland

Former army general avoids jail after admitting 'disgraceful conduct of an indecent kind'

Molly-Mae visited a bridal shop in a recent vlog

Molly-Mae Hague goes wedding dress shopping just weeks after split from Tommy Fury

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Tate in a car

Romanian prosecutors lose appeal to jail Andrew Tate

The houses are set to be built on this plot of land, near a local tourist hotspot

Community council calls for English speakers to be banned from Welsh housing development

Police officers patrol after police fired shots at a suspicious person near the Israeli Consulate and a museum on the city’s Nazi-era history in Munich, Germany

Police say suspect killed in police shootout in Munich was Austrian teenager

Prince William sported a beard as he returns to royal duties

Hair to the throne! Prince William reveals his beard is back after spending summer with his family
x

US clothing brand threatens London clothing company 'Brixton Streetwear' with legal action over name
Ex-Maj Gen Roddis is a former commanding officer of The Highlanders, Royal Regiment of Scotland

Major General drunkenly touched and kissed woman, court martial hears

Germany could take over the Rwanda asylum seeker plan

Germany wants to send migrants to Rwanda in facilities paid for by the UK, after scheme scrapped by Labour
Former talk show host Jeremy Kyle leaves court after giving evidence in the inquest into the death of Steve Dymond, who is believed to have killed himself seven days after filming

Jeremy Kyle says he 'de-escalated’ audience tension at inquest into guest Steve Dymond’s death amid lie detector claims
Three men in dark suits and a woman with blonde hair

Hunter Biden arrives at court for tax trial months after his gun conviction

Bottles of Ricard

Pastis-maker Pernod Ricard scraps sponsorship of PSG after protests in Marseille

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks
Queen Camilla Visits Bath And Wiltshire

Queen Camilla provides update on King Charles' cancer treatment during hospital visit

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit