Lucy Letby 'innocence' speculation 'upsetting' for victims' families, lawyer says, as public inquiry begins

10 September 2024, 06:33

Lucy Letby, Undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary of nurse Lucy Letby. The British neonatal nurse has been found guilty of killing seven b. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Speculation about whether Lucy Letby is truly guilty of the baby murders she was convicted of is "upsetting" for the families of the victims, their solicitor said ahead of the public inquiry into the killings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tamlin Bolton who is representing the families of six victims, warned of the impact on the public discussion being held in the media and online, as well as among some medical professionals.

Letby, 34, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims.

She protested to the court "I'm innocent" as she was led from the dock when she was sentenced in July to her 15th whole-life order after a jury convicted her at retrial of the attempted murder of a baby girl.

The inquiry into the crimes and the events surrounding them, which begins on Tuesday, will cover three broad areas.

Read more: 'Lies and misinformation': Families of Lucy Letby murder victims slam campaign to free serial killer nurse

Read more: Families of Lucy Letby victims facing 'anxiety' and 'gaps' in understanding as speculation over killer nurse's innocence grows

Supporters of ex-nurse Lucy Letby, a British former nurse convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder six others between June 2015 and June 2016, demonstrate outside the High Court in London during her appeal hearing. Picture: Alamy

Firstly, the experiences of the parents of the babies who featured on the criminal indictment that Letby faced.

Secondly, the conduct of those working at the Countess of Chester and how Letby was able repeatedly to kill and harm babies.

Despite mounting concerns raised to bosses by some consultants, she was not removed from the unit until after the deaths of two triplet boys and the suspected collapse of another baby boy on three successive days in June 2016 and police were not called in until the following year.

Thirdly, a focus on the wider NHS in examining relationships between the various groups of professionals, the culture within hospitals and how these affect the safety of newborns in neonatal units.

Wes Streeting on speculation around Lucy Letby's convictions: 'I'm with the families on this'

In Lady Justice Thirlwall's opening statement in November, the senior Court of Appeal judge said she would also probe what recommendations had been made from previous inquiries into events in hospitals and other healthcare settings, and what difference they made.

She referred to the case of another child killer nurse, Beverley Allitt, who murdered four infants and caused grievous bodily harm or attempted to murder a total of nine other children in Lincolnshire in 1991.

She said: "Everyone was determined that it would not happen again. It has happened again. This is utterly unacceptable."

The first week of the inquiry will hear opening statements from the counsel to the inquiry, along with legal representatives from "core participants" including the families of Letby's victims.

Evidence is scheduled to begin the following week and will continue until at least December.

Police at the home of Lucy Letby. Picture: Alamy

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of the surviving and dead children involved in the case.

In May, Letby lost her Court of Appeal bid to challenge her convictions from the first trial which took place between October 2022 and August 2023.

Her new lawyer, Mark McDonald, has claimed that new medical evidence and expert opinion had revealed "flaws" in the prosecution case and that he plans to apply to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) to ask it to return the case to the Court of Appeal for consideration.

In recent months a number of doctors, scientists and statisticians have publicly challenged how the evidence was presented to jurors.

While a letter to Government ministers from 24 signatories including neonatal experts and professors of statistics called for a rethink over the terms of the public inquiry and warned that important lessons could be missed from a "failure in understanding and examining alternative, potentially complex causes for the deaths".

