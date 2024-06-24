Lucy Letby tells her retrial she never tried to harm any babies in her care

24 June 2024, 12:10

Lucy Letby tells retrial she never intended to harm babies in her care
Lucy Letby tells retrial she never intended to harm babies in her care. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

Convicted multiple murderer Lucy Letby has told a jury she has never intended or tried to harm any baby in her care.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Letby, 34, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of the attempted murder of a baby girl, known as Child K, while she was working a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit on February 17, 2016.

Letby was convicted last August by another jury of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the hospital between June 2015 and June 2016, but a verdict could not be reached on the allegation involving Child K.

The prosecution say consultant paediatrician Dr Ravi Jayaram walked into the unit's intensive care nursery room, less than two hours after Child K's birth, and said he saw Letby standing next to the incubator "doing nothing", as the infant's blood oxygen levels dipped but no monitor alarms sounded.

Previously unissued court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook dated 10/08/23 of nurse Lucy Letby in Manchester Crown Court.
Read More: Former nurse Lucy Letby’s status as multiple murderer is ‘important evidence’ in new trial, court told

Read More: Child serial killer Lucy Letby loses legal bid to challenge convictions for murdering seven babies

On Monday Letby, wearing a black jacket and navy blue top, gave evidence at her retrial.

She swore an oath on the Bible and confirmed her full name, date of birth, her age and that she was 26 at the time of the alleged incident.

Ben Myers KC, defending, then asked: "Did you attempt to murder (Child K)?"

Letby said: "No."

Mr Myers said: "Did you intend to do her any harm at all?"

"No," she repeated.

Mr Myers said: "Do you accept you have ever intended to hurt any baby in your care?"

Letby replied: "No I don't."

Mr Myers went on: "Do you accept that you have ever tried to harm any baby in your care?"

"No," she said.

Letby told the jury of six women and six men that she did not recall the particular events said to have taken place in nursery one, the intensive care room, at about 3.50am.

Mr Myers said: "Do you remember seeing (Child K) in nursery one at any point?"

"Yes," said Letby.

Mr Myers said: "Do you remember exactly when that was?"

Letby replied: " No, I can't be specific to timings."

Mr Myers said: "You know the allegation, based on the evidence of Dr Jayaram, is that he says he came in and (Child K) was desaturating to the low 80s and you were standing there doing nothing and no alarm was sounding, you understand that?"

"Yes," said Letby.

Mr Myers said: "Do you recall any incident where Dr Jayaram comes in when something like that was happening?"

Letby replied: "No."

Mr Myers said: "Do you have any recollection of Dr Jayaram coming into nursery one when you were there by yourself?"

Letby said: "No I don't."

Mr Myers said: "Do you recall saying that (Child K) had just started to desaturate?"

"No," said Letby.

Mr Myers said: "Do you remember being there at all at that time in those circumstances?"

Letby repeated: "No."

Mr Myers said: "Was there any incident that morning where you were trying to hurt (Child K)?

"No," said Letby.

Mr Myers added: "Or you were not giving her the help that she needed?"

Letby said: "No."

Mr Myers said: "When you say you don't recall an incident like the one Dr Jayaram describes, by doing so do you accept that it happened?"

"No," said Letby.

Mr Myers said: "We have seen that there is a Facebook search on April 20 2018 for the name (Child K's surname)?"

Letby said: "Yes."

Mr Myers said: "Why were you searching for (Child K's surname) on your Facebook a little over two years after this event is said to have taken place? "

Letby replied: "I'm not sure. I don't have recollection of doing that at the time or now why I did."

Mr Myers said: "Is it linked to any attempt to do her harm? "

Letby said: "No."

Child K was transferred to a specialist hospital later on February 17 because of her extreme prematurity. She died there three days later, although the prosecution does not allege Letby caused her death.

Letby denies a single count of attempted murder.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of the surviving and dead children involved in the case

