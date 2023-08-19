Revealed: Disturbing text messages Lucy Letby sent as she killed babies

19 August 2023, 00:47

Here is a selection of text messages sent by Lucy Letby to colleagues during her 12-month attack spree at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Here is a selection of text messages sent by Lucy Letby to colleagues during her 12-month attack spree at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Text messages sent by Lucy Letby became a key part of evidence brought against her.

Letby became the most prolific child killer in modern British history on Friday, after she was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more.

Her text messages showed that she reached out to colleagues after killing the babies, receiving sympathy in turn from staff who were unaware of her actions.

The messages also showed that she offered to work extra hours at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

June 9 2015

On June 8, Letby killed her first victim - Baby A. The following day, she messaged colleagues saying she did not want to return to the nursery and see the parents.

They also had Baby B, who she attacked sometime before June 11.

She said: Dad was on the floor crying, saying please don't take our baby away when I took him to the mortuary, it's just heart-breaking. It was the hardest thing I've ever had to do.

June 11 2015

Three days after the murder of Baby A, Letby messaged a manager asking to take on extra shifts.

She said: From a confidence point of view I need to take an ITU baby soon X

June 13 2015

The day before Letby killed Baby C, she had a frustrated conversation with a colleague, having demanded she be allowed back to work in intensive care.

She said: I just keep thinking about Mon (death of Child A). Feel like I need to be in (room) 1 to overcome it... to get the image out of my head. It probably sounds odd but it's how I feel.

She later added: Only those who saw him know what image I have in my head.

Six minutes after the conversation ended Baby C fell critically ill.

June 14 2015

Letby had another conversation with the same colleague from the previous night.

She said: I just keep seeing them both. No one should have to see & do the things we do. It's heart-breaking. But it's not about me. We learn to deal with it. It's not about me or anyone else, it's those poor parents who have to walk away without their baby.

June 22 2015

The day after Baby D died Letby got in touch with her colleagues again.

She said: On a day to day basis it's an incredible job with so many positives. But sometimes I think, how do such sick babies get through & others just die so suddenly and unexpectedly? Guess it's how it's meant to be... I think there is an element of fate involved. There is a reason for everything.

June 30 2015

One of the nurses messaged Letby raising concerns over four babies falling dangerously ill within a short period of time.

She responded: Well Baby C was tiny, obviously compromised in utero. Baby D septic. It's Baby A I can't get my head around

August 4 2015

Baby E died in the early hours of August 4 - a nurse reached out to Letby, who had been working with both Baby E and Baby F.

She said: News travels fast. Who told you?

She added: Yeah I had them both. Was horrible.

August 5 2015

Baby F fell critically ill the day after the death of Baby E.

She said: Wonder if he (Child F) has an endocrine problem then. Hope they can get to bottom of it. On way home from salsa. Feel better now I've been out.

August 9 2015

She said: I said goodbye to (Child E and F's parents) as (Child F) might go tomorrow. They both cried & hugged me saying they will never be able to thank me for the love & care I gave to (Child E) & for the precious memories I've given them. It's heart-breaking.

I just feel sad that they are thanking me when they have lost him & for something that any of us would have done. But it's really nice to know that I got it right for them. That's all I want.

September 26 2015

Five days after attempting to kill Baby G, Letby replied to a supportive message from a manager.

She said: That's really nice to hear as I gather you are aware of some of the not so positive comments that have been made recently regarding my role which I have found quite upsetting.

Our job is a pleasure to do and just hope I do the best for the babies and their Family [sic].

September 30 2015

She said: Need to try and sort off duty as working the Wed before your wedding when wanted whole week off to help you. Can't believe it's a month away!!! X

October 14 2015

Baby I fell critically ill, having rapidly deteriorated throughout the night. Letby messaged the shift leader asking for Baby I not to be transferred to another nurse.

She said: I'd like to keep her please.

October 23 2015

She said: We tried everything. Just don't think she was strong enough this time.

April 9 2016

During a day shift after Letby had earlier attempted to murder twin boys, Child L and M.

She said: Work has been sh**e but... I have just won £135 on Grand National!!! Unpacking party sounds good to me with my flavoured vodka ha ha.

June 22 2016

The evening before Letby returned to work following a holiday in Ibiza with friends.

She said: Probably be back in with a bang lol.

June 23 2016

Three-and-a-half hours after the murder of triplet Child O on Letby's first shift since her return.

She said: I want to be in Ibiza (sadface emoji)

June 24 2016

The day after the murder of second triplet, Child P.

She said: I keep thinking of them both in the cot together - so peaceful yet beyond words for how awful it is. So sad. The family all thanked me when I took (Child P) in dressed. And I know age doesn't make it any easier/harder but such a lot to go through at a young age.

July 15 2016

An email informed all nursing staff they needed to undergo clinical supervision in preparation for an external review.

She said: I've done a timeline of this year. Hoping to get as much info together as possible - if they have nothing or minimal on me they'll look silly, not Me.

