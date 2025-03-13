Police investigation into hospital where killer nurse Lucy Letby worked to include gross negligence manslaughter

13 March 2025, 18:42 | Updated: 13 March 2025, 19:10

Letby, a former nurse at Countess of Cheshire Hospital, was convicted of murdering seven babies, and attempting to murder six more
Letby, a former nurse at Countess of Cheshire Hospital, was convicted of murdering seven babies, and attempting to murder six more. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Police investigating the hospital where killer nurse Lucy Letby murdered seven babies and attempted to murder seven others have widened their scope to include gross negligence manslaughter.

Letby, 35, is currently serving 15 whole life sentences and being found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder eight more while working at the Countess of Chester hospital.

Cheshire Police began looking into the deaths of babies at the neonatal unit of the hospital back in May 2017 - in what became known as Operation Hummingbird.

An investigation into corporate manslaughter started in October 2023 after the trial and conviction of the child killer.

Now, Cheshire Constabulary have widened their probe to determine whether gross negligence manslaughter also took place.

The force confirmed those identified as suspects have been notified.

Police body-camera video provided by Cheshire Constabulary, Lucy Letby is arrested
Police body-camera video provided by Cheshire Constabulary, Lucy Letby is arrested. Picture: Getty

Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes, Senior Investigating Officer for Operation Hummingbird, said: “In October 2023 following the lengthy trial and subsequent conviction of Lucy Letby, Cheshire Constabulary launched an investigation into corporate manslaughter at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

“This focuses on senior leadership and their decision making to determine whether any criminality has taken place concerning the response to the increased levels of fatalities.

“As our enquiries have continued, the scope of the investigation has now widened to also include gross negligence manslaughter.

“This is a separate offence to corporate manslaughter and focuses on the grossly negligent action or inaction of individuals. It is important to note that this does not impact on the convictions of Lucy Letby for multiple offences of murder and attempted murder.

Countess of Chester Hospital
Countess of Chester Hospital. Picture: Getty

“Those identified as suspects have been notified. We will not be confirming the number of people involved or their identity as no arrests or charges have yet been made.

“Both the corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter elements of the investigation are continuing and there are no set timescales for these.

“Our investigation into the deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the neo-natal units of both the Countess of Chester Hospital and the Liverpool Women’s Hospital between the period of 2012 to 2016 is also ongoing.

“Our priority is to maintain the integrity of our ongoing investigations and to support the many families who are at the heart of these.

“There is a significant public interest in the reporting of these matters, however, every story that is published, statement made, or comment posted online that refers to the specific details of a live investigation can impede the course of justice and cause further distress to the families concerned.”

The moment Lucy Letby was arrested over baby deaths

