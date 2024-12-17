Luigi Mangione charged with murder as an act of terrorism after health insurance boss shot dead in New York

17 December 2024, 20:55 | Updated: 17 December 2024, 21:07

Luigi Mangione
Luigi Mangione. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Luigi Mangione has been charged with first degree murder over the killing of healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Mangione has been indicted on one charge of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder, one of which is charged as killing as an act of "terrorism", New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

As Mr Bragg announced the charges, he called the shooting a "frightening, well-planned and targeted murder".

Mr Mangione is due to appear for a court hearing on December 19 over whether he will be extradited to New York, according to CBS News.

Mr Mangione, who was arrested on last Monday in a McDonald's in Pennsylvania, was was found with a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush of Mr Thompson.

Luigi Mangione
Luigi Mangione. Picture: Alamy

His lawyer, Thomas Dickey, said he plans to fight the extradition and maintains he has not seen evidence that links Mr Mangione's gun with the crime.

Police earlier recovered a spiral notebook that Mangione kept, along with a three-page handwritten letter found when he was arrested, a police official said on Wednesday. Police have not disclosed what was in the notebook.

The letter, found when Mangione was arrested, teased the possibility that clues to the attack - "some straggling notes and to do lists that illuminate the gist of it" - could be found in the notebook, the law enforcement official said.

A law enforcement bulletin obtained by the AP last week said the letter expressed anger with what Mangione called "parasitic" health insurance companies and a disdain for corporate greed and power.

Luigi Mangione
Luigi Mangione. Picture: Alamy

The Ivy League graduate wrote that the US has the most expensive healthcare system in the world and that profits of major corporations continue to rise while life expectancy does not, according to the bulletin.

In his first public words since his arrest, Mangione emerged from a patrol car on Tuesday shouting about an "insult to the intelligence of the American people" while officers pushed him into a court building. Mangione remained jailed without bail in Pennsylvania, where he was initially charged with gun and forgery offences.

Manhattan prosecutors were working to bring Mangione to New York. At a brief hearing on Tuesday in Pennsylvania, defence lawyer Thomas Dickey said Mangione will not waive extradition and instead wants a hearing on the issue.

"You can't rush to judgment in this case or any case," Mr Dickey said afterwards. "He's presumed innocent. Let's not forget that."

Luigi Mangione
Luigi Mangione. Picture: Alamy

Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 230 miles west of New York City, after a McDonald's customer recognised him and notified an employee, authorities said.

New York police officials have said Mangione was carrying a gun like the one used to kill Mr Thompson and the same fake ID the suspected gunman had used to check in to a New York hostel, along with a passport and other fraudulent IDs.

Mr Thompson, 50, was killed on December 4 as he walked alone to a Manhattan hotel for an investor conference. From surveillance video, New York investigators determined the gunman quickly fled the city, likely by bus.

His movements afterward are unclear, but authorities believe he took steps to stay off the radar. Prosecutors said at his Pennsylvania hearing on Tuesday that when arrested, he had bags for his mobile phone and laptop that prevent such devices from transmitting signals that authorities can use to track them.

Brian Thompson
Brian Thompson. Picture: United Healthcare

Mangione, a grandson of a well-known Maryland property developer and philanthropist, had a graduate degree in computer science and worked for a time at a car-buying website.

During the first half of 2022, he stayed at a "co-living" space in Hawaii, where those who knew him said he suffered from severe and sometimes debilitating back pain.

His relatives have said in a statement that they are was "shocked and devastated" at his arrest".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Natalie Rupnow

Wisconsin 'school shooter' pictured for first time after 'killing two and taking her own life'

Floral tributes left outside the Abundant Life Christian School

Combination of factors led teenage girl to go on shooting spree, say police

Israel and Hamas are said to be nearing a ceasefire

Israel and Hamas 'nearing ceasefire' as peace in Gaza 'closer than ever'

The British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) or Chagos Islands

Starmer's Chagos Island deal on the brink as new Mauritius leader rejects agreement

Avanti West Coast train managers are going on strike

Festive train misery as Avanti West Coast staff to strike on New Year's Eve and several other January dates

Luigi Mangione shouting at the media

Suspect in health insurance boss killing charged with murder as act of terrorism

A landslide in Vanuatu following an earthquake

At least 14 dead and hundreds injured after magnitude 7.3 earthquake off Vanuatu

Adele

Adele embroiled in plagiarism row as she is ordered to pull song from back catalogue amid claims she copied tune

Killer Nima Momeni in an orange jail clothes

Tech consultant found guilty of stabbing to death Cash App founder

The incident took place near Lidl in Bootle shortly before 1pm on Tuesday

Mother and baby thrown 'into the air' as suspected drunk driver ploughs into crowd outside Lidl

Exclusive
Waspi women have said that "the fight's not over" for them despite being denied compensation by the government

‘The fight’s not over’, vow ‘devastated’ Waspi women after ministers reject multi-billion pound payout plea

An Israeli helicopter flying over Mount Hermon

Israeli forces to remain inside Syria for foreseeable future, says Netanyahu

Joey Barton has been charged with two counts of malicious communications against Jeremy Vine and Lucy Ward

Joey Barton charged with two counts of malicious communications against Jeremy Vine and Lucy Ward

An Israeli army vehicle speeding along a road in Syria

Netanyahu tours buffer zone inside Syria seized by Israeli forces

The father of Wisconsin school shooter Natalie Rupnow previously shared an image of one his daughters at a shooting range

Revealed: Chilling social media post of Wisconsin Christian school shooter's father

Devastated houses in Mayotte

French authorities impose curfew in Mayotte after devastating cyclone

Latest News

See more Latest News

Marston's has increased drink prices following tax hikes announced in the budget

Major pub chain confirms 10p price hike on pints following budget tax raid

Keir Starmer speaks to Nick Ferrari

Starmer refuses to commit to 3% defence spend as he insists priority is 'working collectively' with Nato allies
Kate Forbes announced the Whatsapp ban

Scottish Government bans Whatsapp for ministers

Nigel Farage and Nick Candy have met Elon Musk at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago mansion

Farage meets Musk at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago mansion amid rumours of $100m Reform donation

Rex Heuermann

Suspect in US serial killings charged over death of seventh woman

RNLI pull Jordan North from Thames after he rescued a struggling dog

Capital's Jordan North rescued from Thames after trying to save drowning dog

Tyson Fury has revealed that he has not spoken to his wife for three months

Tyson Fury not spoken to his wife in three months ahead of heavyweight rematch

George Clarke says he couldve been "stabbed" after being robbed of his watch

'I could have been stabbed': TV Presenter George Clarke reveals he was robbed of his watch at knifepoint
Paul Watson

Denmark frees whaling activist Paul Watson after Japan extradition request

Huw Edwards

Man given indecent images by paedophile who sent them to disgraced presenter Huw Edwards spared jail

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked
Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet on family Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News