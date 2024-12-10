Healthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione ‘went crazy after surgery’ and called insurers 'parasites’ in manifesto

10 December 2024, 09:25

Luigi Mangione has been charged with the murder of a health insurance CEO
Luigi Mangione has been charged with the murder of a health insurance CEO. Picture: Police/Social media

By Kit Heren

The Ivy League graduate suspect in the murder of a health insurance CEO is said to have gone "absolutely crazy" after back surgery and written a manifesto targeting the victim.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Luigi Mangione, who was arrested on Monday in a McDonald's in Pennsylvania, was was found with a gun, mask and writings linking him to the ambush of Brian Thompson, who was shot dead in New York last week. He was charged with Thompson's murder.

Mangione is said to have suffered severe mental health issues after having a painful back accident - and is thought not to have seen his family in around a year.

Police have not made clear a motive for the alleged attack, but the Mangione is said to have singled out Thompson in the manifesto found on him.

The short statement is said to have read: "To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone.

Read more: Ivy League graduate Luigi Mangione, 26, charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

Read more: Family of Luigi Mangione break silence after 26-year-old charged with murder of health insurance boss

CCTV shows moment Brian Thompson is shot in New York

"These parasites had it coming. I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."

He also said the health insurance companies "continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it".

Hawaii-based Mangione is said to have dropped off the radar after suffering a surfing accident, and was thought to be suffering from serious back pain. He was said to be taking alternative measures to manage his pain, including psychedelics.

What keeps coming up is a back surgery that "changed everything" for him and he went "absolutely crazy".'

A journalist for US outlet Barstool Sports said he had spoken with friends, reporting: "Back injury happened when he was surfing in Hawaii. Surgery didn’t go great. Moved to Japan.

"His contact with family stopped about a year ago. Recently the family reached out to his friends from high school asking if they had info on him."

Luigi Mangione is seen in a holding cell after being taken into custody
Luigi Mangione is seen in a holding cell after being taken into custody. Picture: Altoona Police Department

A friend told CNN: "I remember he said he had a back issue, and he was hoping to get stronger in Hawaii".

Mangione sent the friend an X-Ray image of his back. "It looked heinous, with just giant screws going into his spine," the friend said.

His family spoke out on Monday night, saying in a brief statement: "We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved."

After being charged, Mangione was ordered to be held without bail during a brief court hearing.

Asked if he needed a public defender, he asked if he could "answer that at a future date".

Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a Manhattan hotel
Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a Manhattan hotel. Picture: NYPD

Mangione, who was charged with weapons, forgery and other charges, will be extradited to New York to face charges in connection with Mr Thompson's death.

The chance sighting at the restaurant led to a dramatic break in the fast-moving investigation that had captivated the public in the five days since the shooting that shook the health insurance industry.

Mangione had a gun believed to be the one used in last Wednesday's shooting of Brian Thompson, as well as writings suggesting anger with corporate America, police said.

He was sitting at a table in the rear of the McDonald's wearing a blue medical mask and looking at a laptop computer, documents said.

When an officer asked if he had been to New York recently, he "became quiet and started to shake."

Luigi Mangione has been named as the prime suspect the killing of Brian Thompson
Luigi Mangione has been named as the prime suspect the killing of Brian Thompson. Picture: Twitter

In his backpack, police found a black, 3D-printed pistol and a 3D-printed black silencer, according to the documents.

The pistol had a metal slide and plastic handle with a metal threaded barrel. He was taken into custody about 9.15am, Pennsylvania police said.

"He is believed to be our person of interest in the brazen, targeted murder of Brian Thompson," New York Police commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Mangione had clothing and a mask similar to those worn by the gunman and a fraudulent New Jersey ID matching one the suspect used to check into a New York City hostel before the shooting, Ms Tisch said.

NYPD chief of detectives Joseph Kenny said Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, has ties to San Francisco and has a last known address in Honolulu.

Mangione had a ghost gun, a type of weapon that can be assembled at home from parts without a serial number, making them difficult to trace, investigators said.

"As of right now the information we're getting from Altoona is that the gun appears to be a ghost gun that may have been made on a 3D printer, capable of firing a 9mm round," Mr Kenny said.

An assassin shot Thompson dead
An assassin shot Thompson dead. Picture: NYPD

NYPD detectives and staff from the Manhattan district attorney's office travelled to Altoona to interview Mangione, he said.

Mr Thompson, 50, was killed last Wednesday as he walked alone to a hotel, where UnitedHealthcare's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, was holding its annual investor conference.

UnitedHealth Group thanked law enforcement in a statement issued on Monday.

"Our hope is that today's apprehension brings some relief to Brian's family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy," a company spokesperson said.

