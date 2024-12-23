Breaking News

Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder and other charges after killing of United Healthcare CEO

23 December 2024, 14:44 | Updated: 23 December 2024, 15:22

Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder and other charges after killing of United Healthcare CEO
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to state murder and other charges after killing of United Healthcare CEO. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Luigi Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state murder and a slew of other charges following the killing of United Healthcare's CEO

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brian Thompson was killed earlier this month after being gunned down outside a New York hotel.

On Monday, Mangione denied Mr Thompson's murder during an NYC court appearance, with the 26-year-old also pleading not guilty to a string of other offences.

Mangione spoke into a microphone and said "not guilty" when asked how he pleaded to the 11-count indictment against him.

Charges against Mangione currently include three murder charges, including murder as an act of terrorism.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

US-CRIME-HEALTH
US-CRIME-HEALTH. Picture: Getty

It comes days after Mangione waived his right to an extradition hearing after being charged with first degree murder for shooting healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The suspect was flown back to New York from Huntingdon State Correctional Institution in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, on Thursday last week to face multiple charges against him.

Read more: Family of Luigi Mangione break silence after 26-year-old charged with murder of health insurance boss

Read more: Luigi Mangione waives extradition over health insurance boss shooting in New York

The suspect was escorted into a 13th-floor courtroom in lower Manhattan on Monday morning US time, flanked by court officers and half dozen officers following him.

Mangione was handcuffs and held in shackles, wearing a burgundy sweater over a white collared shirt.

Luigi Mangione, the suspect indicted in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is seen arriving at the South Street Helipad in New York City on December 19, 2024 after being extradited from Pennsylvania. (NYC)
Luigi Mangione, the suspect indicted in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is seen arriving at the South Street Helipad in New York City on December 19, 2024 after being extradited from Pennsylvania. (NYC). Picture: Alamy

Recent weeks have seen a groundswell of misguided support for Mangione from sections of the public, united by the challenges of the US healthcare system.

During last week's court appearance, his supporters were spotted outside the court house earlier today, some bearing signs that read "Free Luigi."

Mangione was arrested by police following a widespread manhunt stretching beyond the state of New York's borders.

The suspect was arrested in a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the CEO's pre-dawn killing on December 4.

Thompson was killed outside the Manhattan hotel as members of his company were gathering for an investor conference.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Luigi Mangione is escorted into court (

Luigi Mangione denies murdering UnitedHealthcare chief executive

Images of the downed light aircraft in Fife

Plane crashes into Scottish field moments after take-off as emergency services scrambled

Exclusive
Almost half of mums reducing working hours as families struggle with childcare costs, LBC can reveal.

Almost half of mums reducing working hours as families struggle with childcare costs, LBC can reveal

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron mark the minute's silence

France observes national day of mourning for victims of Cyclone Chido in Mayotte

John Malkovich and Gary Sinise in the film adaptation of Of Mice and Men

‘Psychologically damaging' novel Of Mice and Men taken off Welsh GCSE list over racism concerns

File photo dated 07/12/23 of King Charles III during the recording of his Christmas message at Buckingham Palace, London. Issue date: Monday December 25, 2023.

King to deliver royal Christmas message from former hospital in break from tradition

Flowers, candles, wreaths and stuffed animals lie in front of St John’s Church

Magdeburg mourns Christmas market attack victims amid fears of social divisions

Tyon Fury lost a second successive bout against Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on Saturday

Fury 'reveals retirement decision' following devastating defeat in heavyweight rematch with Usyk

Former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his wife Asma in 2010

Assad’s British wife ‘to divorce dictator and move back to UK after becoming unhappy with life in Moscow exile'

Romania New Government

Romanian President nominates incumbent premier to lead new government

Palestinians look at home destroyed by an Israeli strike late Saturday in Deir al-Balah

Israeli air strikes on Gaza ‘kill at least 20 people’

US President Joe Biden

Biden commutes 37 out of 40 US federal death sentences

Emergency doctors have issued a safety warning over gifting children water beads at Christmas

Emergency doctors issue 'safety flash' over gifting children water beads this Christmas

Giant Panda Ke Ke reacts to an ice snow man at the Ocean Park in Hong Kong

Pandas An An and Ke Ke enjoy treats ahead of first Christmas in Hong Kong

Morrisons customers have been struggling with their Christmas orders

Morrisons Christmas shopping chaos as ‘server goes down’, customers can’t access orders and discounts not working

Workers at several upmarket London restaurants are considering legal action against the owners over cover charges

Staff at top London restaurants consider legal action over cover charges ‘that do not go to workers’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jim Pillen gives a speech

Nebraska governor injured after being thrown by horse

A close-up of the TikTok logo

Albanian PM says TikTok ban not ‘rushed reaction to single incident’

Sarah, Duchess of York shares her new book with LBC.

Duchess of York shares new book with LBC as she celebrates festive season

Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida, left, and Honda President Toshihiro Mibe attend a joint news conference in Tokyo

Japanese car giants Honda and Nissan announce merger plans

Four flights have been cancelled at Belfast City Airport this morning after a plane's nose wheel collapsed during a hard landing

Belfast Airport flights cancelled following plane crash during gale-force winds

Firefighters have been fighting a blaze in the Sparkhills area of south Birmingham

Firefighters battle 'significant' blaze in Birmingham as multiple fire crews dispatched and road closed
APTOPIX Brazil Santa Claus Amazon

Santa braves sticky heat of Amazon jungle to bring gifts to children

Jeremy Clarkson (left) at the opening of his new pub, The Farmer's Dog, in Asthall, near Burford in Oxfordshire

Jeremy Clarkson says pub is 'total disaster', as he reveals over 100 thefts in a day and claims he's 'losing a fortune'
UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed

Man accused of UnitedHealthcare chief executive’s death to face New York court

GDP failed to grow at all in the third quarter of 2024

UK economy flatlines, as business leaders warn of 'worst of all worlds' after Labour Budget

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales planned her carol service with help from the grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor whose husband was found dead earlier this year.

Princess Kate planned carol service with help of grieving Lady Gabriella Windsor

Princess Beatrice will join the Royal Family at Sandringham after her disgraced father Prince Andrew said he would not been joining the annual festivities.

Princess Beatrice to join Royal Family Christmas lunch after shamed dad Andrew uninvited from festivities
Prince Andrew with suspected Chinese spy Yang Tengbo

Prince Andrew boasted of getting account at Chinese state-owned bank in 2008

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News