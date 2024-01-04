Luke Littler could earn '£40million fortune' in sponsorship deals despite darts championship loss

Luke Littler celebrates with his runner-up trophy after the final match at Alexandra Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Ana Truesdale

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler lost 7-4 to Luke 'Cool Hand' Humphries in the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship final, but he could be on track to earn a fortune.

Marketing experts predict that, despite his loss, Littler could earn tens of millions of pounds in brand deals and sponsorships throughout his career.

Since he's under 18 years old, he can't sign any deals yet with brands which are often linked to darts, like alcohol and gambling companies.

Daniel Tunna, a sports marketing consultant, told the Sun: "Luke is a generational darts talent and he’s already achieved remarkable things.

"If he is at the summit of the darts world for 20 years, he could be well on the way to amassing a £40million fortune.

"Littler’s talent, combined with smart management, and continued high-level performance, have the potential to make him the highest-earning darts player in the world."

16-year-old Luke 'The Nuke' Littler from Warrington is the youngest player ever to compete in the world darts championship final. Picture: Getty

For making it to the final, the 16-year-old still earns £200,000 and on the list of the world's top 32 darts players.

Littler said after the match: "The one negative was I lost too many legs on my throw, so Luke would break me, then hold and I'd be 2-0 down [in the set].

"Fair play to Luke [Humphries], he deserves it.

"I've got to the final, I might not get to another final for the next five to 10 years, we don't know, but I can say I'm a runner-up and now I just want to go and win it."

happy with runner up, happy to be apart of an incredible final and Russ Bray's last ever final, thanks everyone❤️🎯 Posted by Luke TheNuke Littler on Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Littler's journey through the championship, and subsequently becoming the youngest-ever world darts finalist, has brought in an unprecedented audience to darts.

A record 2.3 million people tuned in to watch the semi-final match between Luke Littler and Rob Cross - the viewing numbers for the final have likely beaten that number.

During the final, Humphries was trailing 4-2 before winning five consecutive sets to win the Sid Waddell Trophy at Alexandra Palace.

Thank you @RishiSunak - to be part of the event and to win the World Championship. It is hard to put into words how I feel at this moment, but a truly amazing feeling which I shall never forget and the unbelievable support I have received will stay with me forever. 🎯🤝🏻🤝🏻 https://t.co/PVz37lMHFk — Luke Humphries (@lukeh180) January 4, 2024

Humphries won a £500,000 prize for taking the championship and is now on a 19-match winning streak.

The 28-year-old darts champion told Sky Sports: "Honestly in the back of my mind throughout the whole of today I was thinking 'get this one now' as he's going to dominate world darts soon.

"He's an incredible player and when I was on the brink of winning there he was just relentless. I was really really proud of the performance today, I felt a little bit tired in between [sets].

"He's an incredible talent and I had to win this one tonight - he's going to win plenty I'm sure."