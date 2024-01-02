Breaking News

Luke Littler, 16, becomes youngest World Darts Championship finalist after triumph over Rob Cross

Luke Littler is the youngest ever World Darts Championship finalist. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Luke Littler is the youngest player to reach the decider of the premier darts tournament.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler is one win away from completing the World Darts Championship dream as he cruised into the final.

At 16-years-old, he is the youngest player to reach the decider of the premier darts tournament.

Littler, from Warrington, beat 2018 champion Rob Cross 6-2 on Tuesday evening at Alexandra Palace in London.

Following his win, Littler said: "It's crazy to think I'm in a world championship final on my debut, I was happy winning one game, but I could nearly go all the way."

He will face either Luke Humphries or Scott Williams in Wednesday’s final.

Nicknamed 'Luke the Nuke', the 16-year-old shot to darts stardom after he beat Brendan Dolan 5-1 at London's Alexandra Palace on New Year's Day.

Read more: ‘The dream carries on’: Luke Littler’s girlfriend sings his praises as darts player faces championship semi-final

Read more: Spain's Jenni Hermoso testifies World Cup kiss was 'unexpected and at no time consensual'

He dominated four straight sets before Dolan took the fifth.

Littler said he started playing darts at just 18-months old and is now on the cusp of producing one of the greatest sporting stories of all time, which would rival Emma Raducanu's US Open win in 2021.

The 16-year-old has pocketed £200,000 in winnings so far - but could rake in the final £500,000 prize if he wins Wednesday’s final.

The previous youngest World Championship finalist is Kirk Shepherd, who was 21 years and 88 days old in his 2008 appearance.

More updates to follow