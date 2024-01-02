Luke ‘the Nuke’ Littler reveals his modest spending plans if he pockets £500,000 World Darts Championship prize

Darts sensation Luke Littler has revealed how he would spend the winnings of the World Darts Championship final. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Luke Littler has revealed his purchase plans if he snaps up the £500,000 World Darts Championship prize.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Littler, 16, has shot to darts stardom during the World Darts Championship after becoming the youngest person to reach the tournament final.

The teenage darts sensation beat former 2018 champion Rob Cross at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday, just days after he beat Brendan Dolan 5-1 at London's Alexandra Palace on New Year's Day.

Nicknamed 'Luke the Nuke', he dominated four straight sets before Dolan took the fifth.

Littler has pocketed £200,000 so far from his wins at Alexandra Palace.

Now the Warrington-born sensation has revealed what he is planning to spend the winnings on if he bags the £500,000 prize.

He told The Telegraph: “I always treat myself to some Under Armour tracksuits.

“And just get myself a new coat and get myself some Fifa points for my Xbox. That’s pretty much it.”

He said he would also “love to start driving” so his father Anthony, who is a taxi driver, doesn’t have to drive him to all his tournaments.

Read more: Luke Littler, 16, becomes youngest World Darts Championship finalist after triumph over Rob Cross

Read more: ‘The dream carries on’: Luke Littler’s girlfriend sings his praises as darts player faces championship semi-final

Luke Littler beat former champion Rob Cross on Tuesday evening. Picture: Getty

The 16-year-old is set to face either Luke Humphries or Scott Williams in Wednesday’s final.

Littler won the 2023 PFC World Darts Youth Championship and started to play in senior tournaments in his early teens.

He has so far taken on Christian Kist, Andrew Gilding, Matt Campbell, Raymond Van Barneveld and Dolan throughout the tournament.

His first victory gained him the title of youngest winner at the tournament as well as receiving the highest average for a debutant (106.12).

Speaking after his win against Dolan, the teenage sensation said: “I've got a good chance now, now I am dreaming, I'm two games away. So I'm definitely thinking about lifting the title.”

If he takes the World Darts Championship, he will win £500,000.