‘The dream carries on’: Luke Littler’s girlfriend sings his praises as darts player faces championship semi-final

16-year-old Luke Littler was supported by his girlfriend and family as he reached the World Darts Championship semi-finals. Picture: Alamy

By Ana Truesdale

Darts player Luke Littler's girlfriend has posted a message congratulating him on his 5-1 darts victory on New Year's Day.

Eloise, who is an amateur darts player herself, posted a picture of the two of them together with the caption: "The dream carries on! Incredibly proud of you!"

The 21-year-old is a beauty consultant and has been supporting her boyfriend throughout the World Darts Championship.

16-year-old Littler beat Brendan Dolan 5-1 at London's Alexandra Palace on New Year's Day and is the youngest person to reach the semis.

Nicknamed 'Luke the Nuke', Littler dominated four straight sets before Dolan took the fifth.

Eloise has been cheering her boyfriend on as he competes in the World Darts Championship. Picture: Instagram @eloise.___

The semi-final match will take place on Tuesday where Littler will face previous world champion Rob Cross.

Littler won the 2023 PFC World Darts Youth Championship and started to play in senior tournaments in his early teens.

If he takes the World Darts Championship, he'll win £500,000.

Luke Littler beat former world champion Brendan Dolan on New Year's Day. Picture: Getty

Littler's grandmother has asked her bosses to give her the day off work if he makes it to the final this week.

The 64-year-old told the Telegraph: "He started playing darts when he was two and you could see it [the talent]. He was born to play darts. He gets it from his grandfather."

"He is so laid back that he just doesn't worry. He has nothing to worry about. He is 16."

Littler's grandfather, added: "I was never as good as he is. At the age of four he was playing on a proper board but needed a stool so he could reach up and pull his darts out."

If Littler makes it to the final, he is guaranteed a prize of at least £200,000.