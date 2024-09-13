Firearm recovered in triple murder probe after three people killed in block of flats in Luton

An investigation has been launched following the death of three people at a property in Luton on Friday. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

A firearm has been recovered in a triple murder probe after three people were killed in a high-rise block of flats in Luton.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bedfordshire Police were called to the Marsh Farm area of the town following concerns for welfare at around 5:30am.

Emergency services attended a flat on the 8th floor and discovered three people described as "very badly injured" who were declared dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

Police have confirmed a weapon has been recovered. Local reports say there is a police cordon in a field in nearby Bramingham Road.

A police cordon is also in place around the flats in Leabank in Wauluds Bank Drive.

The force stressed this is an "isolated incident" and there will be an increased patrols in the Marsh Farm area.

They added the threat has been mititgated by the arrest and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Police were called to reports of concerns for welfare in the Marsh Farm area this morning. Picture: Google

Bedfordshire Police said: "Police were called at approximately 5.30am to reports of concerns for welfare at flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive.

"Emergency services attended and discovered three people with injuries.

"All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Shortly afterwards an 18-year-old man was arrested in Bramingham Road.

"He has been taken into police custody for questioning and an investigation has been launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit."

Read more: Vladimir Putin 'unlikely' to hit back if West gives green light to target sites in Russia

Read more: Plans for cheaper alternative of scrapped HS2 northern leg unveiled in which journeys would be only 15 minutes longer

Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy said the incident itself took place entirely within the block of flats. "There is a slightly wider search that was completed in order to locate and arrest the suspect," he said.

"The area which has been cordoned in the wider area is likely to be the place where that arrest was made."

Bedfordshire Police have confirmed they are not looking for anybody else.

The force added it did not believe there was any wider threat to the wider community.

The teen was arrested on Bramingham Road. Picture: Google

'Very frightening'

Davy Bridgestock, a local resident who lives in Leabank, told ITV his partner Lauren Purcell and their two sons, were woken by one of his boys screaming.

"I didn't know what to think; I went out to check on them and looked out the window, and saw armed police everywhere, balaclavas, they even had the guns... We didn't know what to do."

Ms Purcell added: "The fire brigade was there as well. We weren't sure if there was a fire, we weren't sure what was going on. We've never had armed police here before.

"It was very frightening.

"They described the area as "usually very quiet".

Bedfordshire Police said the incident was contained to a flat in a tower block . Picture: Google

Murphy also said the force's "full focus" at the moment was to support the next of kin.

He told the press conference held at Bedfordshire Police HQ:

"At this stage I’m not in a position to go into the detail around the age or ethnicity or any further details about the victims while we’re in the process of contacting the next of kin and our full focus at the moment is on supporting the families."

An investigation has been launched following the death of three people at a property in Luton this morning (Friday).



Police were called at approximately 5.30am to reports of concerns for welfare at flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive.



Read more: https://t.co/iobEDjPTTO pic.twitter.com/57PjZBMAMw — Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) September 13, 2024

'Truly appalling'

Det Supt Rob Hall said: “This is a truly appalling incident which has sadly resulted in the tragic deaths of three people.

"We understand this news will be incredibly shocking, but please be assured we will work tirelessly to establish the full circumstances surrounding these deaths.

“One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and we do not believe there is any threat to the wider community.

"However, we appreciate people will be concerned, so there will be an increased presence of community police officers in and around the area today and over the coming days to answer questions and provide reassurance.”

The investigation is being led by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting Operation Longacre.