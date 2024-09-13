Breaking News

Triple murder probe launched after three people killed in block of flats - as 18-year-old man arrested

13 September 2024, 12:53 | Updated: 13 September 2024, 13:01

Three people have been killed in a block of flats in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police were called to the Marsh Farm area of the town at around 530am.

An 18 year-old man has been arrested.

More to follow...

Bedfordshire Police said the incident was at a tower block called Leabank on Wauluds Bank Drive in the Marsh Farm area of Luton
Bedfordshire Police said the incident was at a tower block called Leabank on Wauluds Bank Drive in the Marsh Farm area of Luton. Picture: Google

'Truly appalling'

Det Supt Rob Hall said: “This is a truly appalling incident which has sadly resulted in the tragic deaths of three people.

"We understand this news will be incredibly shocking, but please be assured we will work tirelessly to establish the full circumstances surrounding these deaths.

“One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and we do not believe there is any threat to the wider community.

"However, we appreciate people will be concerned, so there will be an increased presence of community police officers in and around the area today and over the coming days to answer questions and provide reassurance.”

