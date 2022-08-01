Only Luxembourg has done less to help drivers with petrol costs than UK, new ranking finds

1 August 2022, 10:39

Only Luxembourg has done less to help drivers, a study has found
Only Luxembourg has done less to help drivers, a study has found. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Only Luxembourg has done less to help people with soaring petrol prices than the UK in a new European ranking compiled by the RAC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The motoring association compiled a list of 13 countries in the continent that have taken action over fuel prices and Britain came second last of those.

It said countries like Germany and Italy have been slashing prices by more than 20p per litre while Britain's fuel tax cut in March was just 5p.

Some services like TotalEnergies in France and BP Spain have been discounting up to 33p per litre.

Prices at Britain's forecourts have finally begun to come back down after firms were told to pass on the reduction in wholesale costs to motorists. Prices began falling in the wholesale market seven weeks ago.

But at an average price of 186p per litre, only Finland and Denmark (190p and 186p) have higher prices out of all European Union countries.

In terms of diesel, only Croatia implemented a smaller fuel tax reduction than the UK, and in the EU only Swedish motorists pay more for it.

Read more: Asda cuts fuel prices amid claims supermarkets are keeping price high

British drivers are among Europe's most squeezed
British drivers are among Europe's most squeezed. Picture: Getty

Rising fuel prices were exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, and have worsened the cost of living crisis in the UK, leading to go-slow protests by disgruntled drivers.

Simon Williams, the RAC’s fuel spokesperson, said: "This analysis lays bare an uncomfortable truth for the UK Government - that compared to other European countries, it's pretty much done the least to support drivers through the current period of record high fuel prices.

Read more: Tsar hopes next PM share's Boris's 'passion' for helping with cost of living crisis

"The result is the UK being one of the most expensive places to fill up and putting it above other countries that have historically charged more for fuel than UK retailers do, including France and the Netherlands.

"The cost-of-living crisis shows no signs of coming to an end anytime soon and it's frustrating that repeated calls to the UK Government for more support are falling on deaf ears.

"UK pump prices might be finally starting to fall, but the reductions so far are too little and too late, given the massive wholesale price drops retailers have been benefiting from for nearly two months.

"Drivers, many of whom depend heavily on their vehicles, need more help and they need it now."

Fuel prices soared this year
Fuel prices soared this year. Picture: Getty

The RAC's ranking is:

1. Germany

Reduction in petrol tax: 25.1p per litre

Average pump price: 154p per litre

2. Italy

Reduction in petrol tax: 21.2p per litre

Average pump price: 164p per litre

3. Portugal

Reduction in petrol tax: 16.2p per litre

Average pump price: 161p per litre

4. The Netherlands

Reduction in petrol tax: 14.7p per litre

Average pump price: 182p per litre

5. Ireland

Reduction in petrol tax: 14.5p per litre

Average pump price: 171p per litre

6. Sweden

Reduction in petrol tax: 13.0p per litre

Average pump price: 168p per litre

7. Belgium

Reduction in petrol tax: 12.3p per litre

Average pump price: 159p per litre

8. Croatia

Reduction in petrol tax: 9.0p per litre

Average pump price: 151p per litre

9. Cyprus

Reduction in petrol tax: 5.9p per litre

Average pump price: 152p per litre

10. Hungary

Reduction in petrol tax: 5.3p per litre

Average pump price: 106p per litre

11. Czech Republic

Reduction in petrol tax: 5.2p per litre

Average pump price: 160p per litre

12. United Kingdom

Reduction in petrol tax: 5.0p per litre

Average pump price: 186p per litre

13. Luxembourg

Reduction in petrol tax: 4.5p per litre

Average pump price: 145p per litre

These European Union countries have not cut petrol taxes since March:

Finland

Average pump price: 190p per litre

Denmark

Average pump price: 186p per litre

Greece

Average pump price: 185p per litre

Austria

Average pump price: 169p per litre

Spain

Average pump price: 166p per litre

France

Average pump price: 163p per litre

Latvia

Average pump price: 161p per litre

Lithuania

Average pump price: 158p per litre

Slovakia

Average pump price: 155p per litre

Estonia

Average pump price: 149p per litre

Romania

Average pump price: 147p per litre

Slovenia

Average pump price: 145p per litre

Bulgaria

Average pump price: 144p per litre

Poland

Average pump price: 131p per litre

Malta

Average pump price: 114p per litre

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

England's Lionesses raised the Euro 2022 trophy in front of thousands of people in Trafalgar Square

'Not a dream any more': Lionesses lift Euro trophy in front of thousands of fans in Trafalgar Square

Boris Johnson described his removal as a 'stitch-up'

My removal is greatest 'stitch-up' since Bayeux Tapestry, jokes Boris Johnson at wedding party

Man in court charged with murdering girl, 9, in street

Man in court charged with murdering girl, 9, in street

The twins recover after one of the most complex separation processes ever completed

Conjoined twins separated after 27-hour operation hold hands as they recover in hospital

PORTO CERVO, COSTA SMERALDA, SARDINIA - ITALY- MAY 5 2022: Boat

Brit killed and six injured after luxury yacht crash in Sardinia

Amber Heard is selling her home to pay Jonny Depp court battle costs

Amber Heard sells Californian home after losing court battle against Jonny Depp

The Razoni left Odesa with more than 26,000 tons on board

First grain ship leaves Ukraine under landmark Russia deal

Madison Wright has not been seen or heard from since 8.30am on Friday 22 July

Police searching for missing mother charge man with murder as body found in park

An Italian man has been accused of beating and strangling a Nigerian immigrant to death in the street after he complimented his girlfriend.

Nigerian man beaten to death in Italy ‘after telling man’s girlfriend she was beautiful’

Mr Sunak's pledge comes as he seeks to overhaul Liz Truss's lead among Tory members

Sunak promises biggest tax cut for 30 years as he bids to overhaul Truss's lead

Ch Con Watson said some non-crime hate incident reporting has been a waste of time

'We've wasted our time': Top cop hits out at non-crime hate incident reporting

Putin is believed to have health issues

Putin under fresh scrutiny after footage shows leader 'limping' and unable to use arm

England's Lionesses will be roared on by thousands in Trafalgar Square

Pride of Trafalgar Square: England's victorious Lionesses head for historic Euro victory parade

Nichelle Nichols has died

Star Trek legend Nichelle Nichols dies aged 89

A man has been arrested for Lillia's murder

Man, 22, charged with the murder of nine-year-old Lillia Valutyte

Nadine Dorries has been told to "wind her neck in" by fellow Conservative ministers

Nadine Dorries shares 'dangerous' mock-up image of Rishi Sunak stabbing Boris in back

Latest News

See more Latest News

Myanmar

Myanmar leader announces state of emergency extension

Russia Ukraine War

First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port of Odesa

Nancy Pelosi

US speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Singapore’s leaders at start of Asia tour

Pelosi

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Singapore at start of Asia tour

NZ2

US seeks to expand ties with New Zealand amid China fears

Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols, who starred as Lt Uhura in Star Trek, dies aged 89

Lebanon Silos

Part of Beirut’s blast-damaged port silos collapses

Russia Navy Explosion

Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters

Iraq Protests

Iraqi protesters camp out in parliament for second day

Fidel Valdez Ramos

Ex-Philippine president Ramos, who helped oust dictator Marcos, dies at 94

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London