Only Luxembourg has done less to help drivers with petrol costs than UK, new ranking finds

Only Luxembourg has done less to help drivers, a study has found. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Only Luxembourg has done less to help people with soaring petrol prices than the UK in a new European ranking compiled by the RAC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The motoring association compiled a list of 13 countries in the continent that have taken action over fuel prices and Britain came second last of those.

It said countries like Germany and Italy have been slashing prices by more than 20p per litre while Britain's fuel tax cut in March was just 5p.

Some services like TotalEnergies in France and BP Spain have been discounting up to 33p per litre.

Prices at Britain's forecourts have finally begun to come back down after firms were told to pass on the reduction in wholesale costs to motorists. Prices began falling in the wholesale market seven weeks ago.

But at an average price of 186p per litre, only Finland and Denmark (190p and 186p) have higher prices out of all European Union countries.

In terms of diesel, only Croatia implemented a smaller fuel tax reduction than the UK, and in the EU only Swedish motorists pay more for it.

Read more: Asda cuts fuel prices amid claims supermarkets are keeping price high

British drivers are among Europe's most squeezed. Picture: Getty

Rising fuel prices were exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, and have worsened the cost of living crisis in the UK, leading to go-slow protests by disgruntled drivers.

Simon Williams, the RAC’s fuel spokesperson, said: "This analysis lays bare an uncomfortable truth for the UK Government - that compared to other European countries, it's pretty much done the least to support drivers through the current period of record high fuel prices.

Read more: Tsar hopes next PM share's Boris's 'passion' for helping with cost of living crisis

"The result is the UK being one of the most expensive places to fill up and putting it above other countries that have historically charged more for fuel than UK retailers do, including France and the Netherlands.

"The cost-of-living crisis shows no signs of coming to an end anytime soon and it's frustrating that repeated calls to the UK Government for more support are falling on deaf ears.

"UK pump prices might be finally starting to fall, but the reductions so far are too little and too late, given the massive wholesale price drops retailers have been benefiting from for nearly two months.

"Drivers, many of whom depend heavily on their vehicles, need more help and they need it now."

Fuel prices soared this year. Picture: Getty

The RAC's ranking is:

1. Germany

Reduction in petrol tax: 25.1p per litre

Average pump price: 154p per litre

2. Italy

Reduction in petrol tax: 21.2p per litre

Average pump price: 164p per litre

3. Portugal

Reduction in petrol tax: 16.2p per litre

Average pump price: 161p per litre

4. The Netherlands

Reduction in petrol tax: 14.7p per litre

Average pump price: 182p per litre

5. Ireland

Reduction in petrol tax: 14.5p per litre

Average pump price: 171p per litre

6. Sweden

Reduction in petrol tax: 13.0p per litre

Average pump price: 168p per litre

7. Belgium

Reduction in petrol tax: 12.3p per litre

Average pump price: 159p per litre

8. Croatia

Reduction in petrol tax: 9.0p per litre

Average pump price: 151p per litre

9. Cyprus

Reduction in petrol tax: 5.9p per litre

Average pump price: 152p per litre

10. Hungary

Reduction in petrol tax: 5.3p per litre

Average pump price: 106p per litre

11. Czech Republic

Reduction in petrol tax: 5.2p per litre

Average pump price: 160p per litre

12. United Kingdom

Reduction in petrol tax: 5.0p per litre

Average pump price: 186p per litre

13. Luxembourg

Reduction in petrol tax: 4.5p per litre

Average pump price: 145p per litre

These European Union countries have not cut petrol taxes since March:

Finland

Average pump price: 190p per litre

Denmark

Average pump price: 186p per litre

Greece

Average pump price: 185p per litre

Austria

Average pump price: 169p per litre

Spain

Average pump price: 166p per litre

France

Average pump price: 163p per litre

Latvia

Average pump price: 161p per litre

Lithuania

Average pump price: 158p per litre

Slovakia

Average pump price: 155p per litre

Estonia

Average pump price: 149p per litre

Romania

Average pump price: 147p per litre

Slovenia

Average pump price: 145p per litre

Bulgaria

Average pump price: 144p per litre

Poland

Average pump price: 131p per litre

Malta

Average pump price: 114p per litre